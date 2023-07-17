Connecticut Prophetic Healing & Deliverance Hosts 3-Days of Power Transformation with Dr. David Philemon
This is the Restoration and Freedom Event of a Lifetime! You don't want to miss it!NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Norwalk, CT - July 13, 2023 - His Walk Media is excited to announce a power-packed three-day Connecticut Prophetic Healing & Deliverance event in Norwalk, Connecticut, from July 20-22, 2023. Join us for a life-changing experience of restoration, freedom, and transformation for people from all walks of life. In collaboration with David Philemon Ministries Int'l, the Connecticut Prophetic Healing & Deliverance (CT PHD) event promises to be an extraordinary opportunity. Attendees will receive practical teaching on healing and deliverance, supernatural revelation, personal testimonies of healing and deliverance, and an impartation of power. Prepare to encounter the presence and love of God in an atmosphere filled with His glory.
HisWalk, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and fostering spiritual growth, has been serving the community for over 12 years. Through various initiatives, including live events, mentoring, and support for single mothers, our organization has positively impacted countless lives.
Key Points:
LIFE TRANSFORMATION THROUGH PROPHETIC HEALING:
Join us at the CT PHD event featuring renowned pastor, prophet, teacher, and leader Apostle David Philemon, senior pastor of Church on Fire International. Experience personalized prophetic ministry, breakthroughs, miracles, purpose discovery, and spiritual clarity.
PEACE FOR TROUBLED HEARTS:
Amidst today's fast-paced and chaotic world, find peace from stress, anxiety, fear, and emotional turmoil. Through powerful worship, teaching, ministry, and prayer, you'll gain a deeper understanding of your identity in Christ and the freedom available to you. Encounter tools and resources for inner healing, forgiveness, and breaking free from past bondages, empowering you to walk in purpose and wholeness.
RESTORATION OF RELATIONSHIPS & FAMILY BONDS:
Restore relationships and strengthen family bonds as we explore the mysteries behind broken relationships and unhealthy patterns. Gain valuable insights and practical tools on forgiveness, communication, and the power of deepening your relationship with God. All of these things are essential to building healthy relationships that transform families and communities alike.
FREEDOM FROM ANXIETY & PANIC ATTACKS:
Be inspired by the personal testimony of a young woman who triumphed over a five year battle with debilitating anxiety and panic attacks through the prophetic ministry of Apostle David and the power of the Holy Spirit. Experience the hope and encouragement that come when you see that healing and deliverance really are possible.
ENGAGING AND INTERACTIVE SESSIONS:
Our sessions are designed to involve and equip individuals in identifying and breaking spiritual strongholds, ministering deliverance and healing to others, as well as receiving practical wisdom for daily life.
COMMUNITY:
Join our supportive community that extends beyond the event, providing ongoing encouragement, support, and long-lasting relationships.
For more information about the upcoming CT PHD event, please visit www.Hiswalk.org .
Don't miss this life-changing event! Experience the freedom that God promised!
Email: connect@hiswalk.org
Kim Matthews
HisWalk Media, Inc
connect@hiswalk.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Freedom debilitating from anxiety and panic attacks