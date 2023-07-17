Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,394 in the last 365 days.

Connecticut Prophetic Healing & Deliverance Hosts 3-Days of Power Transformation with Dr. David Philemon

Apostle David's Prophetic Ministry Transforms Attendees at the First CT PHD Event in May 2023

Apostle David's Prophetic Ministry Transforms Attendees at the first CT PHD Event in May 2023

This is the Restoration and Freedom Event of a Lifetime! You don't want to miss it!

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Norwalk, CT - July 13, 2023 - His Walk Media is excited to announce a power-packed three-day Connecticut Prophetic Healing & Deliverance event in Norwalk, Connecticut, from July 20-22, 2023. Join us for a life-changing experience of restoration, freedom, and transformation for people from all walks of life. In collaboration with David Philemon Ministries Int'l, the Connecticut Prophetic Healing & Deliverance (CT PHD) event promises to be an extraordinary opportunity. Attendees will receive practical teaching on healing and deliverance, supernatural revelation, personal testimonies of healing and deliverance, and an impartation of power. Prepare to encounter the presence and love of God in an atmosphere filled with His glory.

HisWalk, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and fostering spiritual growth, has been serving the community for over 12 years. Through various initiatives, including live events, mentoring, and support for single mothers, our organization has positively impacted countless lives.

Key Points:

LIFE TRANSFORMATION THROUGH PROPHETIC HEALING:
Join us at the CT PHD event featuring renowned pastor, prophet, teacher, and leader Apostle David Philemon, senior pastor of Church on Fire International. Experience personalized prophetic ministry, breakthroughs, miracles, purpose discovery, and spiritual clarity.

PEACE FOR TROUBLED HEARTS:
Amidst today's fast-paced and chaotic world, find peace from stress, anxiety, fear, and emotional turmoil. Through powerful worship, teaching, ministry, and prayer, you'll gain a deeper understanding of your identity in Christ and the freedom available to you. Encounter tools and resources for inner healing, forgiveness, and breaking free from past bondages, empowering you to walk in purpose and wholeness.

RESTORATION OF RELATIONSHIPS & FAMILY BONDS:
Restore relationships and strengthen family bonds as we explore the mysteries behind broken relationships and unhealthy patterns. Gain valuable insights and practical tools on forgiveness, communication, and the power of deepening your relationship with God. All of these things are essential to building healthy relationships that transform families and communities alike.

FREEDOM FROM ANXIETY & PANIC ATTACKS:
Be inspired by the personal testimony of a young woman who triumphed over a five year battle with debilitating anxiety and panic attacks through the prophetic ministry of Apostle David and the power of the Holy Spirit. Experience the hope and encouragement that come when you see that healing and deliverance really are possible.

ENGAGING AND INTERACTIVE SESSIONS:
Our sessions are designed to involve and equip individuals in identifying and breaking spiritual strongholds, ministering deliverance and healing to others, as well as receiving practical wisdom for daily life.

COMMUNITY:
Join our supportive community that extends beyond the event, providing ongoing encouragement, support, and long-lasting relationships.

For more information about the upcoming CT PHD event, please visit www.Hiswalk.org .

Don't miss this life-changing event! Experience the freedom that God promised!

Email: connect@hiswalk.org

Kim Matthews
HisWalk Media, Inc
connect@hiswalk.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube

Freedom debilitating from anxiety and panic attacks

You just read:

Connecticut Prophetic Healing & Deliverance Hosts 3-Days of Power Transformation with Dr. David Philemon

Distribution channels: Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more