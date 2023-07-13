Inmates Rockson Sam released on Parole Orders

Inmate Rockson Sam 63, from Malaita and Western province released on parole orders on, 12th July 2023 at Rove Central Correctional Centre in Honiara.

The formal announcement been accorded by the Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Commissioner Mr Mactus Forau, that the Minister for Police, National Security & Correctional Services, Honourable Anthony Kamutulaka Veke have approved and ordered the releases, based on the recommendations of the Parole Board of the Solomon Islands.

This authority is contained within the legislations of Section 75 of the Correctional Services Act 2007 and the Parole Amendment Regulations 2020.

These decisions followed a lengthy Parole Applicant Hearings and deliberations by the Parole Board, held on 13 to 14 June 2023.

This Parolee will serve the remaining sentence in his respective communities under conditions of release and supervision as determined by the Solomon Islands Parole Board.

The Parole Board is provided for under the Correctional Service’s Act 2007 and is an independent body and the sole entity that considers and determines parole eligibility and the conditions of release and where deemed necessary, the revocation of parole orders when the conditions are not complied with.

ENDS/////.

Commandant Mr. Lawrence Meke acknowledge and encourage the Parolee before he exit the green gate.

Inmate Rockson Sam receive his Parole Order from RCCC Commandant Mr Lawrence Meke.

RCCC Superintendent Accommodation Mr Robert Tome chat with the Parolee.

CSSI PRESS