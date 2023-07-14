(Subscription required) The Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions issued an expedited advisory opinion responding to a justice’s specific question about a staff attorney’s prior service in private practice in civil cases representing certified classes of inmates challenging various conditions of confinement.
California Judicial Staff Lawyers Can Be Precluded for Past Work
