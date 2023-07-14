AG’s Office Investigating Death Following Arrest in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County

BRIDGETON, N.J. —The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the death of a man on Sunday, July 9, 2023, following an arrest by the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) one day prior, on July 8, 2023 in Fairfield Township, in Cumberland County, N.J. The identity of the male, age 30, is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, emergency medical personnel were called to the NJSP Bridgeton Station on Saturday, July 8, 2023, after the man became unresponsive at approximately 8 p.m. Troopers performed life saving measures before the man was transported to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. He later died at 11:37 p.m. on July 9, 2023.

The man was arrested by the NJSP on Saturday evening on a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

