Governor Ivey Announces $67 Million in GoMESA-funded Projects

MOBILE – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday, during an event at the GulfQuest Maritime Museum, announced over $67 million for 27 projects, which are supported by funds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006 (GoMESA). These projects focus on sewer infrastructure, water quality improvements, research, land acquisitions and recreational access improvements, which are included in the original intent and authorized use of GoMESA funds.

During the event, Governor Ivey announced the significant, new round of GoMeSA funds, emphasizing the critical role these projects will play across the state and sharing her appreciation to the vital partnerships and communities that helped implement these projects.

“Working closely with Commissioner Blankenship, I am pleased to report today that over $67 million dollars have been allocated to fund projects to further protect this region and provide quality public accessibility to the rivers, bay and other waterways of South Alabama.

“Other projects announced today will vastly improve water quality in Mobile Bay by making sewer infrastructure improvements, convert septic tanks to sanitary sewers and perform vital streambank and shoreline restorations.

“The remainder will study ways to improve the resiliency of our Port and bolster the scientific knowledge base of Mobile Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as prepare our next generation of scientists and leaders through the University of South Alabama’s Healthy Oceans Initiative,” said Governor Ivey.

With this announcement, 78 GoMESA projects, worth more than $180 million, have been awarded during the Ivey Administration.

GoMESA provides for the four Gulf Producing States and their eligible coastal political subdivisions (CPS) to share 37.5 percent of the qualified revenues from Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) oil and gas leases issued since December 20, 2006. With approval from the Governor’s Office, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources administers the funds. Mobile and Baldwin Counties receive separate GOMESA disbursements directly from the Federal government.

2023 State of Alabama Funded GoMESA Projects

Dauphin Island Beach Renourishment Engineering, Design and Permitting: $1,250,000

Lewis Landing Public Access Mobile County: $1,500,000

Chocolatta Bay Boat Ramp Replacement Mobile Causeway: $650,000

Cedar Point Boat Ramp Mobile County: $4,300,000

Foley Nature Parks Expansion: $5,000,000

The Launch at CR6 Boat Ramp Baldwin County: $4,820,000

Viewpoint Boat Ramp Improvement Weeks Bay: $1,678,800

Daphne Bayfront Park Amphitheater and Park Improvements: $7,200,000

Chickasaw Stormwater Management Improvements Phase I: $2,474,500

Daphne Utilities Hwy 90 Force Main Stabilization: $187,500

Robertsdale Centennial Park Amphitheater: $2,000,000

Fairhope Magnolia Beach Renourishment: $620,000

Fairhope Fly Creek Stream Restoration Project: $2,740,000

Mobile County Water, Sewer, and Fire Septic to Sewer Project: $1,327,500

Chickasaw Brooks Park Public Access Phase II: $485,000

Dauphin Island Water and Sewer Rehabilitation Project: $3,246,455

Port of Mobile Coastal Resiliency Study: $200,000

Bartram and Perdido Canoe Trails Expansion: $1,906,000

USA Healthy Oceans Initiative Phase II: $1,229,154

City of Mobile Hall’s Mill Creek Public Access Project: $2,500,000

Perdido Watershed Land Acquisition Fund: $7,000,000

Spanish Fort Causeway Improvements: $3,000,000

GoMESA 2023 Administration: $397,988

West Fowl River and Heron Bay Land Acquisition (4,740 acres): $5,214,000

Beach Club West Acquisition: $4,000,000

Mt. Vernon Boating Access Improvements: $2,000,000

GoMESA Administration 2022: $278,686

Total: $67,205,633

