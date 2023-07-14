South Fulton Systems Bunker Labs Cohort Kicks Things into High Gear
Development of Music Based Software Accelerates While in CohortSOUTH FULTON, TN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- South Fulton Systems is a week into its Bunker Labs Cohort and product development has accelerated. The South Fulton Systems development team has finished development of the calendar functionality for their music career management software.
When asked about the development acceleration South Fulton Systems CEO Will Sokolowski stated “The acceptance and kick-off to Bunker Labs has really invigorated everyone here at South Fulton Systems. The completion of the calendar functionality is huge in allowing musicians to track their schedules and upcoming tasks.”
Added South Fulton Systems COO Nate Dorr “Our development team, bolstered by the opportunities at Bunker Labs, is really starting to move at an extraordinary rate. It is really exciting to be a part of.”
South Fulton Systems has also stated that a formal sprint schedule will begin next week further accelerating production. Next areas to be completed by development as the Tasks and File Management functionality.
About South Fulton Systems: South Fulton Systems is a music focused technology company working to drastically change the landscape of the Music Industry. By building extensive relationships with DIY musicians and up and coming artists it will give support to those that need it most. By helping them manage the business side of their careers South Fulton Systems allows them to concentrate on what truly matters most, their music.
About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs was founded to support entrepreneurs from the veteran and military spouse communities, and get them the resources and connections they need to grow their business. We believe America is better off when those who have sacrificed for our country have a seat at the table to influence the economic landscape.
