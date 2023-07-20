Frederick Baerenz Discusses Private Equity or IPO? Potential Benefits and Challenges (VIDEO)
Frederick Baerenz will walk you through the potential benefits, challenges, and misconceptions about investing in Private Equity.
Almost every investor I meet has a story of investing with a friend or relative in a “start-up” company that had an interesting premise but, for some reason, failed to perform.”RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The success rate of new businesses after five years of operation is very low. When investors approach me for advice about making a private investment, I teasingly encourage them to seal the check envelope with a kiss because they are probably “kissing their money goodbye,” never to return.
— Frederick Baerenz, President & CEO of AOG Wealth Management
However, with advancing technology and delivery vehicles, it has never been easier for ordinary investors to access private markets, investing in companies with significant infrastructure and revenues. The ability to diversify among many companies, long the exclusive province of Accredited Investors, Qualified Purchasers, and Ultra High Net Worth Investors, is now being democratized. Learn why Private Equity is accessible to more investors and can provide an important growth diversification element to a portfolio seeking an appropriate risk-adjusted return. VIDEO BELOW
Disclosure
Only Shares of the AOG Institutional Fund (“Auction Fund”) are available for purchase by eligible investors and will not be listed on any national securities exchange. The Auction Fund is a closed-end tender offer fund. The form of investment structure for this product is commonly known as a “master feeder” structure. The Auction Fund invests substantially all of its assets in the AOG Institutional Master Fund (the “Master Fund”), which has the same investment objective and identical investment policies as those of the Auction Fund. Therefore, the Auction Fund's investment results will correspond directly to the investment results of the Master Fund.
An investor should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus. To obtain a prospectus, please 877-600-3573 or visit aogfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investment in the AOG Institutional Fund (“AOGFX Fund”) is speculative and involves substantial risks, including the risk of loss of a Shareholder’s entire investment. Investors may not have immediate access to invested capital for an indefinite period of time and must have the financial ability, sophistication/experience, and willingness to bear the risks of an illiquid investment. No guarantee or representation is made that a Fund will achieve its investment objective, and investment results may vary substantially from year to year. Additional risks of investing in the Fund are set forth below.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. References to specific securities are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended as recommendations to purchase or sell securities.
The AOG Institutional Auction Fund is distributed by UMB Distribution Services, LLC (“UMBDS”). UMBDS is not affiliated with the secondary auction provider and its registered broker-dealer, the AOG Institutional Master Fund, or AOG Wealth Management.
On May 17, 2023, the Board of Trustees of the Fund approved the change of the Auction Fund’s name from the “AOG Institutional Fund” to the “AOG Institutional Fund.
Erica Schaeffer
AOG Wealth Management
+1 703-757-8020
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn