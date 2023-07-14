The Fourth Episode of The Bachelorette Season 20 Filmed at The Fruit Company
We're thrilled to have been a part of the filming for episode 4 of ABC's The Bachelorette and the opportunity it afforded us to show everyone how uniquely beautiful Hood River is.”HOOD RIVER, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HOOD RIVER, Ore., July 14, 2023 - The hit reality TV series The Bachelorette is bringing its much-anticipated season 20 to Hood River’s iconic landmark, The Fruit Company. In an exciting development for show fans and local residents, the popular dating series will set its romantic stage at this picturesque location for an entertaining episode filled with love, drama, and memorable moments.
"We're thrilled to have been a part of the filming for episode 4 of ABC's The Bachelorette and the opportunity it afforded us to show everyone how uniquely beautiful Hood River is,” said Scott Webster, CEO of The Fruit Company. "The Fruit Company, the Mount Hood Railroad, and Mt. Hood Winery provided the perfect backdrop for the episode. This experience brought our dynamic local community together, and I'm excited to see our friends and neighbors on screen!"
"The Bachelorette" Season 20, episode 4 was filmed on the Mount Hood Railroad, at The Fruit Company, and its neighbor the Mount Hood Winery. Viewers can catch the episodes on July 17th at 9 pm PST on ABC. Stay tuned for updates, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive content by following the official social media channels of "The Bachelorette" and The Fruit Company.
About The Fruit Company®
Since 1999, The Fruit Company® has established itself as the premier provider of fresh fruits and gourmet gifts. Focusing on quality, taste, and customer satisfaction, The Fruit Company takes pride in providing a meaningful experience to customers nationwide. Headquartered in the shadow of Mount Hood in the scenic Columbia River George, The Fruit Company is also a central tourism hub, offering family fun adventures and orchard-related tours. For more information, please visit www.thefruitcompany.com.
About the Mount Hood Railroad
Built in 1906, The Mount Hood Railroad is an iconic, family-friendly scenic railway in beautiful Hood River, Oregon. Recently acquired by The Fruit Company®, it continues to provide memorable tours, including scenic train rides, railbike adventures and specialty excursions through stunning forests, rushing rivers, and fruit-filled orchards. The railway has been committed to preserving the heritage of rail travel and providing exceptional customer service. The Mount Hood Railroad is a must-visit destination for train enthusiasts, families, and nature lovers of all ages. To learn more about our offerings, please visit www.mthoodrailroad.com.
