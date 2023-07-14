Submit Release
SupportDDS Welcomes Chief Growth Officer RCM Solutions, Victoria Johnson

Victoria Johnson, the new Chief Growth Officer for RCM Solutions and the QUEEN BEE of RCM has just announced her new role at SupportDDS.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SupportDDS is pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria Johnson as the new Chief Growth Officer, RCM Solutions. With over a decade of experience, she has served in progressive leadership roles in dental practices and DSOs specializing in strategy, optimization and implementation of the entire revenue cycle operation.

Prior to joining SupportDDS, Victoria held various leadership positions at several prominent companies in the industry, including her most recent position as Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management at Select Dental Management. She has a proven track record built on the pillars of creating high-performance cultures, patient satisfaction, operational systems, and practice efficiency.

Victoria is a proud graduate of NC State University. She currently resides in Dallas, Texas with her husband, Jace and two children, Colt and Olivia.

