InfoGov World Conference 2023 Announces Keynote Speakers

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IG World magazine is hosting its third annual InfoGov World Conference on October 2-4, 2023 in San Diego at the Horton Grand Hotel, and has announced its keynote speakers for the conference. Information Governance (IG) is an emerging cross-functional field that utilizes a holistic approach that incorporates privacy, cybersecurity and risk, data governance, records management and e-discovery as core elements. IG can be defined in short as, “Security, Control, and Optimization of Information.”

“Each keynote speaker at InfoGov World 2023 brings tremendous expertise and insights into Information Governance,” stated Conference Chair, Robert Smallwood, CEO of IG World.

The keynotes are:

Chris Surdak, J.D., Managing Director, Quantiqs, Inc., who will present, “AI & Digital Transformation: Where Are We Going? (And How Will We Know if We Get There?)” to kick off the conference on Tuesday, October 3 at 9am in the Horton Grand Theatre, adjacent to the hotel. Mr. Surdak is a leader in digital transformation initiatives and an expert in transformation forensics—the study and application of transformation success factors. He has extensive experience guiding organizations in joining the five percent who succeed with digital transformation. He is also a skilled emissary between technology, business, legal, and regulatory professionals ensuring all are understood and engaged.

Robert Smallwood, CEO, InfoGov World, and Chair, Certified Information Governance Officers Association, will kick off Wednesday at 9am with, “Information Governance: State of the Industry 2023,” which will include the results of the third annual Global Information Governance Survey, as well as additional surveys on M365/Purview Governance, and AI Governance. Mr. Smallwood is the author of eight books on Information Governance (IG) topics, and is the world’s leading author, trainer, and researcher in IG.

Justine Phillips, Partner, Baker McKensie, will present “Lights, Camera, Action! How to Transform Your IG Program into a Blockbuster Hit that Inspires Trust,” on Wednesday, October 3, at 1:30pm in the Horton Grand Theatre. In her law practice, Justine focuses on both proactive and reactive cybersecurity and data privacy services, representing clients in matters related to Information Governance, diligence in acquisitions and investments, incident preparedness and response, the California Consumer Privacy Act and cyber litigation. Justine strives to provide actionable and practical guidance to help businesses manage data, technology, cyber threats, privacy, security, and digital assets.

The 3-day InfoGov World Conference 2023 event begins with pre-conference workshops on Monday, October 2, which includes separate sessions on: 1) AI Governance; 2) Effective Policy Drafting; and, 3) Certified Information Governance Officer (CIGO) Exam Prep training. That evening, from 5pm-7pm, a Speakers’ Reception will be held for conference attendees to meet the 60+ expert speakers slated for 60+ conference sessions.

Conference session tracks include:

• AI in IG

• Privacy and Data Protection

• Info Security & Risk

• eDiscovery & Legal

• Data Governance

• Records and Information Management

• IG Best Practices

The conference sessions and panel discussions will be held in the historic Horton Grand Theatre, and feature leading experts from major companies including Amazon, Disney, FedEx, USAA, Wells Fargo, Cisco Systems, PwC, DLA Piper, Baker McKensie, Wilmer Hale, Baker & Hostetler, Seyfarth Shaw, Qualcomm, and many others.

Major sponsors include Certified IG Officers Association, Gimmal, Smarsh, RadarFirst, Privacy Ref, Inc., and Institute for IG.

To register to attend or to learn more about InfoGov World 2022 visit https://infogovworldconference.com/.

About InfoGov World

InfoGov World is a world-class conference featuring 60+ experts in privacy & data protection, cyber, e-discovery, data governance, RIM, and IG Best Practices. The 2023 conference will be held in San Diego at the Horton Grand Hotel, where attendees can immerse themselves in educational sessions, and networking throughout the three-day conference. Breakfasts, lunches, and breaks are provided. ##

