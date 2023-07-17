Submit Release
Modern Asset Protection Revolutionizes Estate Planning with Bestselling Book "Estate Planning is Dead!"

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Asset Protection, a revolutionary company founded by renowned expert Reed Scott, is thrilled to announce the release of their groundbreaking book, "Estate Planning is Dead!" The book is targeted towards older American married couples (over 50) who have children and may be nearing or already in retirement, with the aim of guiding them through effective strategies to protect their home and retirement accounts.

"Estate Planning is Dead!" provides a fresh and unique perspective on how traditional estate planning is no longer relevant in today's context due to the new enemies that endanger American retirement savings. The author challenges the traditional estate planning methods that are centered around death and taxes and offers a new, updated approach that helps families to protect their wealth and ensure harmony within the family unit.

"As Attorneys, we must do a better job of informing our clients of the true dangers to their wealth and the harmony of their family." says Reed Scott, the founder of Modern Asset Protection. In response to the growing threats to American retirement savings, the book introduces "Modern Asset Protection Plans" which equip readers with critical knowledge and tools to safely navigate through these modern-day challenges.

The book "Estate Planning is Dead!" educates readers about estate planning and also exposes the legal and financial industry's failure to inform the American public about the modern dangers to their retirement savings. It outlines practical steps that consumers can take to protect themselves in today's fast-changing landscape.

To celebrate the launch of the book, Modern Asset Protection is offering a limited-time offer for a free copy of "Estate Planning is Dead!" which can be claimed at the following link: https://expertise.tv/organizations/modernassetprotection/pl/2114

