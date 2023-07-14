Submit Release
Criminal DLS for A troop

Case# 23A1004005

Full name:  Matthew Sicard

Age: 40

Hometown of Offender: Fairfax, VT

Date and Time of Violation: June 26, 2023 at 1626 hours

Location of Violation: VT Route 104 / Andbron Lane, Fairfax

Court Date and Time: August 26, 2023 at 0830 hours

Location of Court: Franklin

Trooper Brandon Sweet

 

Case# 23A1004151

Full name:  Michael Boylan

Age: 38

Hometown of Offender: Essex, VT

Date and Time of Violation: July 02, 2023 at 1555 hours

Location of Violation: Browns Trace Rd / Gleason Lane, Jericho

Court Date and Time: August 15, 2023 at 0830 hours

Location of Court: Chittenden

Trooper Brandon Sweet

 

Case# 23A1004270

Full name: David Bratianu

Age: 40

Hometown of Offender: Hampton, NY

Location of Violation: VT RT 109, Cambridge

Court Date and Time: August 30, 2023 @ 1230 hours

Location of Court: Lamoille County/ Hyde Park

Trooper Keith Cote

 

The above arrests are for Driving License Suspended – Criminal  from Vermont State Police A Troop. 

 

A Troop consists of the State Police Barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby. 

 

 

 

 

Jessica L. Cucinelli

Barracks Clerk

VSP St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993 option 4

 

