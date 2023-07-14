Criminal DLS for A troop
Case# 23A1004005
Full name: Matthew Sicard
Age: 40
Hometown of Offender: Fairfax, VT
Date and Time of Violation: June 26, 2023 at 1626 hours
Location of Violation: VT Route 104 / Andbron Lane, Fairfax
Court Date and Time: August 26, 2023 at 0830 hours
Location of Court: Franklin
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Case# 23A1004151
Full name: Michael Boylan
Age: 38
Hometown of Offender: Essex, VT
Date and Time of Violation: July 02, 2023 at 1555 hours
Location of Violation: Browns Trace Rd / Gleason Lane, Jericho
Court Date and Time: August 15, 2023 at 0830 hours
Location of Court: Chittenden
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Case# 23A1004270
Full name: David Bratianu
Age: 40
Hometown of Offender: Hampton, NY
Location of Violation: VT RT 109, Cambridge
Court Date and Time: August 30, 2023 @ 1230 hours
Location of Court: Lamoille County/ Hyde Park
Trooper Keith Cote
The above arrests are for Driving License Suspended – Criminal from Vermont State Police A Troop.
A Troop consists of the State Police Barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby.
Jessica L. Cucinelli
Barracks Clerk
VSP St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993 option 4