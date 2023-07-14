United States Soldier Launches Program to Help Leaders Recognize Their Blind Spots and Reach Their Highest Potential
Sport Performance Counselor, Jason Imhoff, is Offering Services to Coaches and Leaders Everywhere to Improve Their Teams and Personal SystemsUSA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Imhoff, clinical psychological therapist and sport coaching expert, has created a program specifically designated for leaders to improve their personal and teams’ performance. His practice is backed by his clinical expertise, and he shares “If I as a therapist can help other leaders to think and behave differently, I know it will help their teams. Better relationships [mean a] safer emotional environment. This allows you to excel and take the risk necessary to succeed.”
Imhoff brings 17 years of experience in the army as a behavioral health counselor. Following his career in the Army National Guard, he switched to sport psychology and leadership counseling. His military background as well as his psychological therapy certifications bring a unique insight into what makes people “tick,” and how to encourage leaders to have healthy and successful teams.
“Most people are content where they are, or they say they want to be better, but they don’t put in the effort.”
Imhoff brings an individualized system to the table; one that identifies limiting beliefs and core issues, getting to the root of the problem. If a leader or coach is struggling to connect with their team or wants to better encourage their performance, Imhoff can assist those individuals with personalized services that will “confront the elephant in the room. It’s difficult to address the issue because you want to dance around it, but it’s important to do.” Imhoff has been exposed to a wide variety of problems, thought patterns, and situations throughout his career. This has led him to be highly adaptable to any client’s situation, and fully comfortable during therapeutic interactions, no matter what the problem may be.
Imhoff shares his three tips for success in working with clients. The first, “Recognize what you selfishly want.” This step will set a primary goal that will allow the following steps to flow into place. The second tip; “Let go of the beliefs that hold you back from what you want, and the reasons why you think it won’t work. The third tip; ”Move forward: go get it. Fear rules our lives. it dictates our lives more than anything.” When leaders can move past their fear, they have the ability to bravely move forward in ways they may have been limited before. Personal coaching and counseling are an excellent way to identify these fears and beliefs and move forward in practical ways.
For those interested in pursuing personal, sport, or leadership coaching and counseling, look no further than Jason Imhoff at Dominate Life and Sport. His counseling services will take athletic programs and businesses to the next level. Get in touch via his Website, or find him on Instagram: @dominate_life_and_sport.
