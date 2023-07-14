Dr. Akoury from AWAREmed Advocates for Outdoor Time: Unlocking the Benefits of Sunlight and Movement for Optimal Health

Harnessing the Power of Nature: Dr. Akoury Stresses the Importance of Sunlight, Vitamin D, and Daily Movement in Promoting Holistic Wellness

Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows.”
— Helen Keller
JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Akoury, renowned physician and founder of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, emphasizes the importance of getting outside every day to promote optimal health and well-being. With a strong belief in the transformative power of nature, Dr. Akoury highlights the benefits of exposure to natural sunlight, daily movement, and their impact on melatonin production, Vitamin D levels, and immune system function.

Exposure to natural sunlight is a crucial factor in maintaining a balanced sleep-wake cycle. Melatonin, a hormone responsible for regulating sleep patterns, is produced in response to natural light exposure. Dr. Akoury encourages individuals to prioritize spending time outdoors to support the body's natural rhythm and promote restful nights and energized days.

Sunlight also plays a significant role in Vitamin D production, a vital nutrient that contributes to bone strength, immune function, and mood regulation. Dr. Akoury urges people to step outside and embrace the sun's rays, allowing their bodies to soak up this essential vitamin and enjoy its numerous health benefits.

In addition to sunlight, Dr. Akoury emphasizes the importance of daily movement and exercise for a robust immune system. Engaging in physical activity increases circulation, enhances lymphatic flow, and strengthens the body's defense mechanisms. Whether it's a leisurely walk, a yoga session, or a vigorous workout, Dr. Akoury encourages individuals to prioritize regular movement to support overall well-being.

"The simple act of spending time outdoors, connecting with nature, and engaging in movement can have profound effects on our health and vitality," says Dr. Akoury. "By incorporating these practices into our daily lives, we can enhance our physical, mental, and emotional well-being."

As an advocate for holistic wellness, Dr. Akoury urges individuals to prioritize time outdoors, even if it's just for a few minutes each day. Embrace the rejuvenating power of nature, bask in the sunlight, and engage in physical activity to nurture the body, mind, and immune system.

AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, founded by Dr. Akoury, is a leading integrative medicine facility that combines the best of modern medicine with holistic approaches to provide comprehensive, personalized care. With a focus on preventive medicine, natural therapies, and promoting overall well-being, AWAREmed is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and live their best lives.

Harnessing the Power of Nature with Dr. Akoury - Unlock Your Brain's FULL Potential

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

