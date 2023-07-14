Carbonix takes flight in US with Aerial Vantage, commencing first commercial flights over Michigan state

SYDNEY, 14 July 2023: Leading Australian drone manufacturer and solutions provider Carbonix and Drone Data Management Platform provider Aerial Vantage, have completed their first commercial flights in Michigan. With missions taking place every fortnight, the ongoing campaign aims to extract insight through advanced drone capabilities and advanced AI data processing.

The initial missions are a component of a larger aerial remote sensing project with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). The MDARD project is aimed at enhancing farming technologies, promoting sustainability, improving water and nutrient management and advancing crop yield forecasting. The missions are also the first of Carbonix’s recently announced operating partnership with New Hampshire based ArgenTech Solutions.

ArgenTech will pilot the missions using the Volanti - Carbonix's all electric fixed-wing UAV. Data gathered will then be delivered to Aerial Vantage’s Drone Data Management Platform, Accelerate. Accelerate is an AI and machine learning powered processing and analytics platform that combines drone imagery with satellite imagery and other data to predict crop yields, quality and pricing for commodities markets.

The combination of advanced drone capabilities such as BVLOS enabled remote operations, and advanced AI technology will drive cost efficiencies in the data acquisition and processing value chain, significantly reducing the cost of management and yield per acre.

Carbonix CEO Philip van der Burg said the mission marked a milestone for the company. “Michigan is one of the largest states in the US with large areas to be covered allowing BVLoS capabilities to be utilised to their full potential. This will drive significant operating efficiencies and cost reductions when it comes to large scale agricultural scanning projects such as these for the MDARD ” he said.

“Being able to participate in these real world missions signifies the opportunities that lie ahead as drone capabilities advance and continue to revolutionise industries, redefine aerial operations, and empower businesses worldwide. Together, we are pioneering the future of autonomous flight, propelling innovation, and shaping a world where drones are the catalysts of progress.

Aerial Vantage CEO Michael Dalley said "We are thrilled to be part of this ground-breaking endeavour. The successful completion of these missions is just the beginning of an ambitious and highly scalable campaign. By leveraging the power of advanced drones and cutting-edge AI technology, we are revolutionising the way aerial operations are conducted.

“Our partnership with Carbonix is not only about pushing the boundaries of long-range unmanned flight, but also about creating real-world solutions for various industries. Through our collaboration with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, we are at the forefront of enhancing farming technologies, promoting sustainability, and improving crop yield forecasting."

About Carbonix:

Carbonix creates and provides uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) that enable precision long-range data capture at scale. Safe and effective, our intelligent aerial data capture systems enable significant reduction in risk of injury and downtime associated with outdated, expensive and polluting aircraft surveillance methods. Carbonix UAS offer superior endurance, payload capacity and flight performance unmatched by any drone in our class. Our UAS are able to capture high-resolution data over large geographic areas and complex terrain. By exponentially increasing access to data, we improve workflows, radically reduce costs, empower critical insights and lower carbon emissions. Engineered and rigorously tested to meet the most challenging mission requirements, Carbonix UAS are equipped with advanced (multi) sensors providing efficient, accurate data to critical infrastructure industries such as mining and energy networks. Founded and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Carbonix has a network of global partners providing our customers access to experts for operational support to ensure mission success.

Carbonix has partnered with the likes of Ausgrid to provide a platform enabling remote powerline transmission inspection and Australia’s leading university, ANU (Australian National University), on the early detection of bushfires.

About Aerial Vantage:

Aerial Vantage was founded with a simple goal in mind – to combine our leaders’ decades of manned and unmanned aviation experience with our advanced expertise in AI, ML, and computer vision to help customers tackle challenges head-on. Since our inception, our team has been helping clients plan and execute drone missions and gain insights from data to better inform business decisions. Growers are under increasing pressure from all sides. While technology continues to move forward at an ever-increasing pace, the time required to fully understand how to apply the technology to increase efficiency, margins, and ROI presents a challenge to growers. Agriculture intelligence and evolving technologies provide an opportunity to mitigate risk and alleviate current and future farming challenges. Aerial Vantage brings a time-sensitive, cost effective and scalable solution that provides answers to support time-critical decisions. We turn your agriculture data into information!

