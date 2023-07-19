Watkins Construction & Roofing Sponsors Crucial Personal Finance Curriculum at Local High Schools
Watkins Construction & Roofing proudly sponsors Personal Finance Curriculum at Jackson Academy, Madison Central, and Terry High School.
It's important to help our community by helping our young people learn about money. We're working with Ramsey Solutions to bring this top-notch personal finance program to local high schools.”JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paving the Way to a Prosperous Future: Watkins Construction & Roofing Collaborates with Ramsey Solutions to Deliver Transformative Money Management Education to Local High Schools.
— Michael Dier
Watkins Construction & Roofing is excited to announce it is sponsoring the Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum for Madison Central, Jackson Academy, and Terry High School. This program, created by Ramsey Solutions, teaches important skills like saving money, budgeting wisely, investing for the future, and understanding college costs.
"We think it's really important to help our community, and one great way is by helping our young people learn about money," said the CEO of Watkins Construction & Roofing. "We're working with Ramsey Solutions to bring this top-notch personal finance program to Madison Central, Jackson Academy, and Terry High School."
Foundations in Personal Finance from Ramsey Solutions is known all over the country for helping young people learn about money in a way that makes sense. It teaches students what they need to know to make good financial choices as they grow older.
But this is more than just a curriculum — it's about empowerment. It's about breaking the cycle of debt and financial uncertainty that many families face and paving the way for a generation of informed, financially independent individuals who understand the value of money and the significance of managing it wisely. It's about setting up our young people for success and showing them that with the right knowledge, they can build a future where they're in charge, not the banks or credit card companies.
Watkins Construction & Roofing is more than just a premier construction and roofing company based in Jackson, MS. It's a community pillar with a dedication to service that extends beyond buildings and into the very fabric of our society.
Recognized for its unwavering commitment to quality and a deep-rooted passion for community involvement, Watkins Construction & Roofing is not just building roofs; it's building futures. The company continually seeks opportunities to give back, not just in monetary contributions but in initiatives that create lasting, impactful change in the local area.
For more information about Watkins Construction & Roofing's sponsorship of the Foundations in Personal Finance program or to learn more about the company's community involvement initiatives, please feel free to reach out to Watkins Construction & Roofing at 601-966-8233.
Michael Dier
Watkins Construction and Roofing
+1 601-966-8233
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Jackson MS Roofing Contractor