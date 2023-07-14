/EIN News/ -- WISeKey to Develop an Ultra-Secure Picosatellite Solution for Quantum-Ready IoT Communications

WISeSat & SEALSQ subsidiaries join forces to create the new generation of WISeSat-ready satellites that incorporate revolutionary post-quantum solutions; microchips and devices designed to withstand the evolution of computational power.

GENEVA – July 14, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, announced today that its subsidiaries, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), a post-quantum computing security company and WISeSat AG, a leading-edge satellite technology business, joined forces to create an ultra-secure picosatellite solution for Quantum-Ready Internet of Things (IoT) communications.



The initiative will leverage the integration of the VaultIC408 secure element to secure each endpoint within the network, ensuring top-tier security levels throughout. Leveraging their advanced miniaturization techniques, the collaboration between both companies aims to provide solutions able to reduce costs and increase accessibility, so that businesses of all sizes can afford dedicated satellites to provide connectivity to their ecosystems.



Seventeen WISeSat-ready satellites have already been launched into orbit with SpaceX as part of an 80-satellite constellation. These satellites are able to deliver global and real-time IoT connectivity for industrial applications, featuring a remarkable data latency of only 10 hours.



Through the SEALSQ and WISeSat collaboration, the new generation of WISeSat-ready satellites will incorporate revolutionary post-quantum solutions, with microchips and devices designed to withstand the evolution of computational power. These post-quantum devices can be utilized in a wide range of applications, such as multi-factor authentication devices, to ensure uncompromising data security in the quantum age.



This collaboration underscores the commitment of both companies to develop innovative, practical solutions in response to the evolving challenges of the digital world. It marks a significant step forward in the creation of quantum-ready IoT systems that provide secure, reliable, and real-time connectivity across the globe.



Viewers can go to https://tinygs.com/satellite/FossaSat-2E1, to track in real-time our WISeSats-ready Fossa Satellites circling Earth. Global coverage is provided by a single satellite. The revisit time of a single satellite is approximately 24 hours, so depending on the latency of the information required, application will need more or fewer satellites. A constellation of 60 satellites provides a revisit time of 5 minutes.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is a subsidiary of the WISeKey Group at the forefront of developing innovative satellite technology. The company is committed to building and deploying miniaturized, cost-effective satellites to provide global connectivity for a variety of applications.



About SEALSQ

SEALSQ (Nasdaq: LAES) is a subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit www.sealsq.com

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

