Catholic Charities Atlanta Announces Run to Serve 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run to Support Vulnerable Children in their Programs
Catholic Charities Atlanta will host a 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on October 29th, 2023 at Blackburn Park in Brookhaven, GA
Catholic Charities Atlanta provides transformative services that enable families to overcome barriers and achieve self-sufficiency.”SMYRNA, GA, US, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Catholic Charities Atlanta (CCA) will be hosting "Run to Serve" a 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run in Blackburn Park in Brookhaven, GA on October 23, 2023 at 8am. The proceeds of this race will benefit the vulnerable children in their programs and the families that support them. This race is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier and will be managed by Pacesetters Road Race Consulting.
— Vanessa Russell, CEO of Catholic Charities Atlanta
The whole community is welcome to attend and encourage families with children to come out and run together. There will be post-race food, activities and music. Child Safety partners will be there to give parents safety tips, show child CPR and how to examine Halloween treats that the kids bring home.
This race will also include their Annual St. Sebastian Award that goes to the top Catholic School Runner and the school they attend. Church Parishes will also be able to sign up as a Team and run together.
Runners and Teams can sign up to run on the CCA website at catholicharitiesatlanta.org/run-to-serve. Packet pick up for the race will be available either prior to the race on race day at 6:30am or on Thursday, October 26th from 4-6pm at the Big Peach Running Co. in Brookhaven, one of the Sponsors of the race.
CCA provides a holistic combination of accredited services that remove barriers to self-sufficiency and wholeness and tailor their services for the unique circumstances of the people they serve. CCA Legal Staff represent victims of human trafficking, sexual assault and other crimes under the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act. CCA Family Stabilization Programs support and counsel these children and their family members.
Amy Sanislo
Catholic Charities Atlanta
+1 470-970-9637
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram