Contrast Media Market to Generate a Valuation of US$ 7,452 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated revenue of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓,𝟑𝟕𝟒.𝟑 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is accounted to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕,𝟒𝟓𝟐.𝟎 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟗% during the forecasted period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The prevalence of cardiovascular and cancer disorders is rising, which is propelling the growth of the global contrast media market. According to the National Health Council, 81 million Americans had several chronic ailments in 2020, which indicates a high incidence of chronic conditions. Nearly 157 million Americans were impacted by chronic diseases in the U.S. Due to an increase in contrast agent technological improvements, an increase in CT and MRI installed bases, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases around the world, the global market is experiencing substantially greater growth.
The number of persons who have cancer has significantly increased on a global scale. The malignancy or benignity of cancer can be determined using image-guided techniques. It is essential to offer patients techniques that can aid in patients receiving a diagnosis at an earlier stage due to the rising prevalence and the rise in the number of cancer cases throughout both emerging and established economies of the world. The prevalence of numerous chronic diseases worldwide has increased the demand for diagnostic imaging to an all-time high. The volume of imaging services per Medicare beneficiary has increased at the greatest rate of all physician services, according to a report from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Players in the market have a ton of chances due to rising R&D into novel contrast agents and the creation of newer uses of contrast agents. Around the world, businesses, research facilities, and universities are working on projects to create novel contrast agents and broaden their applications. Dr. Gang Han, a professor of biochemistry and pharmacology, earned USD 25,000 in seed financing from the UMass Technology Development Fund in 2020 for his work on less harmful MRI contrast media or gadolinium-based agents.
𝐈𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞
In 2022, iodine had the highest market share of 60%. The quantity of iodine molecules in the tissue to be photographed determines how well an iodinated contrast medium attenuates X-rays, and this relationship is inversely related to the X-ray energy employed for imaging. As a result, the type and quantity of contrast media utilized for a particular purpose rely on the required imaging qualities. Future growth of the market is anticipated due to the growing use of ionic contrast media.
𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝟒𝟕.𝟐% 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
In 2022, the liquid segment dominated the market with a share of 47.2% and will generate a revenue share of 50% by 2031. Liquid contrast media enhance the contrast between various tissues and organs, making it easier for healthcare practitioners to recognize and categorize particular medical disorders. Medical experts utilize liquid contrast media extensively in a variety of diagnostic procedures to help with the recognition and diagnosis of medical problems. As a result, the demand for liquid contrast media will increase steadily.
𝐗-𝐑𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝟒𝟔.𝟖% 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
In 2022, the X-Ray market sector had a significant market share at 43.9%. The demand for X-ray imaging treatments and contrast media is due to a number of factors, including population expansion, aging populations, better access to healthcare, rising demand for diagnostic imaging procedures, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and technical improvements. For X-ray imaging, iodinated contrast materials are favored because of their ability to produce high-quality images and relative affordability. With the implementation of new technologies like digital X-ray and computed tomography (CT) scanners, the demand for contrast media and X-ray imaging is likely to stay robust during the forecast period.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
With a market share of 31.4% in 2022, the interventional cardiology segment had the highest market share. In interventional cardiology procedures like angioplasty and stent implantation, contrast media are essential for enhancing the visibility of blood arteries during imaging. Since non-ionic, low-osmolar contrast media have a lower risk of side effects such as allergic responses and renal damage than high-osmolar contrast media, they are increasingly being used in interventional cardiology.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝟑𝟓.𝟑% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
North America controls more than 35% of the revenue share and is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This is due to the rising sales of contrast media for the ultrasound industry are likely to develop quickly among the various imaging modalities. The major consumer market in North America is the United States. The main reason fueling the market's expansion in the U.S. is the rise in chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular and neurological conditions.
The number of inpatient examinations is likely to rise owing to the region's established healthcare facilities, easy access to cutting-edge technology, increased demand for diagnostic procedures due to disease screening programs, and management of existing diseases.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐲 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐄 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝟐𝟕.𝟓% 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬
Due to the presence of a few significant companies, the contrast media market is consolidated. A few of the key competitors are currently dominating the market in terms of market share, including Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging SPA, GE Healthcare, Guerbet, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., and YRP Group. Additionally, the revenue share held by the other major players is at 37.6%. With a market share of 27.5%, GE Healthcare rules the world.
GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. is an American global medical technology corporation with its corporate headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. With a long history of developing contrast media, GE HealthCare offers a wide selection of products across modality types, a variety of concentrations, and cutting-edge packaging options.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Bayer AG
• Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
• Bracco Imaging SPA
• Congruent Pharmachem Private Limited
• GE Healthcare
• Guerbet
• iMAX
• Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
• Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.
• Novalek Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd
• Rege Imaging & Cine Films Private Limited
• Stanex Drugs & Chemical Pvt. Ltd.
• Taejoon Pharm
• Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
• YRP Group
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Iodine
o Ionic
o Non-Ionic
• Barium-Sulfate
• Gadolinium
• Microbubbles
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Liquid
• Tablet
• Powder
• Paste
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Oral route
• Rectal Route
• Intravenous Route
• Intramuscular Route
• Intra-Arterial
• Intradermal
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲
• X-Ray
• Computed Tomography (CT)
• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
• Ultrasound
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Cardiovascular Disorders
• Cancer
• Gastrointestinal Disorders
• Neurological Disorders
• Nephrological Disorders
• Musculoskeletal Disorders
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Radiology
• Interventional radiology
• Interventional Cardiology
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals
• Clinic
• Diagnostics Centre
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
