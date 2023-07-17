MobiWeb Achieves Tier-One Ranking for A2P SMS Messaging

MobiWeb Receives Tier-One A2P SMS Messaging Provider Ranking MobiWeb Logo MobiWeb SMS Messaging

MobiWeb receives tier-one ranking for A2P SMS messaging in ROCCO's "Enterprise A2P SMS Market Impact Report 2023".

Our dedication to understanding our customers' requirements and delivering tailored solutions has resulted in high levels of customer satisfaction and trust.” — Alexander Spyrotis - COO

MONTREAL, CANADA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the rapidly evolving world of mobile communication, enterprises rely on effective and efficient messaging solutions to engage with their customers. A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS messaging has emerged as a powerful tool for businesses to reach a wide audience. Recognizing the significance of this technology, ROCCO, a leading independent research and strategy company, conducts annual assessments of the A2P SMS market. In the latest report, MobiWeb has been awarded a tier-one ranking for its outstanding performance and customer feedback.

MobiWeb has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering high-quality A2P SMS messaging services that cater to the unique needs of enterprises across the globe. Our expertise lies in providing reliable, scalable, and secure solutions that enable seamless communication between businesses and our customers.

Customer Feedback as the Driving Force

Achieving a tier-one ranking can be attributed to the invaluable feedback provided by enterprises who have utilized our A2P SMS messaging services. Our dedication to understanding our customers' requirements and delivering tailored solutions has resulted in high levels of customer satisfaction and trust.

MobiWeb's Competitive Advantages

1. Reliability: Robust infrastructure and extensive network coverage ensure that messages are delivered promptly and securely, minimizing the risk of service disruptions.

2. Scalability: With the ability to handle high message volumes and adapt to increasing customer demands, our platform offers scalability that caters to enterprises of all sizes.

3. Security: Recognizing the importance of data protection, we employ advanced security measures to safeguard confidential information and maintain the privacy of our customers.

4. Customization: We understand that each business has unique messaging requirements. Therefore, we offer flexible and customizable solutions to meet specific needs, allowing enterprises to engage with their target audience effectively.

What's Next

Our performance positions us as a frontrunner in the A2P messaging industry. This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, setting the stage for continued growth and success.

As the demand for A2P SMS messaging continues to rise, MobiWeb remain dedicated to staying at the forefront of innovation, consistently improving our services and meeting the evolving needs of our global clientele.

Reach customers in the most immediate, personal and direct way.

Start with SMS messaging

The ROCCO Market Report

The ROCCO Enterprise A2P SMS Market Impact Report 2023 is a comprehensive study based on extensive feedback gathered from enterprises worldwide. This report provides valuable insights into the performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction levels of various A2P SMS messaging service providers.

Link to report

About MobiWeb

MobiWeb is a global A2P SMS messaging provider and the ideal partner for companies that require high quality SMS messaging services, meeting the most demanding enterprise requirements. Through MobiWeb's platform, enterprises are able to reach their customers, delivering improved user experiences.

Using direct connections to telecommunication carriers and operators in the largest cloud data centers spanning across the globe, MobiWeb provides high quality telecommunication solutions to more than 2000 enterprises. MobiWeb actively participates in the development of the mobile ecosystem as a GSMA associate member and a Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) full member.