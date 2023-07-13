Grants help community organizations promote BC Demographic Survey

CANADA, July 13 - Community and Indigenous organizations throughout B.C. are receiving funds to engage their communities, create awareness and encourage everyone to take part in the BC Demographic Survey.

The Ministry of Citizens’ Services has awarded almost $88,000 to 35 organizations in the first round of community grants to promote the survey.

“We all deserve to live in a society that provides fair and impartial opportunities to thrive,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “We continue to work with community organizations to encourage participation in the BC Demographic Survey with groups that may not have heard about the survey.”

The Anti-Racism Data Act allows government to safely collect race-based data through the BC Demographic Survey. This data will be used to help identify and eliminate systemic racism from government services.

“It is timely for everyone to complete the BC Demographic Survey,” said Shirley Chau, Anti-Racism Data Committee member. “The survey is an important opportunity for everyone, including people who have recently moved to B.C. from other provinces and from around the world, to help the B.C. government better understand service use and how to improve it.”

The ministry will continue to accept grant applications until early August. Community organizations and Indigenous groups are encouraged to apply and raise awareness of the BC Demographic Survey within their communities.

“As an organization whose mission it is to foster diversity, collaboration and resourcefulness for community, family and individual needs, KCR Community Resources is grateful to help address racism and systemic inequities in provincial systems by providing opportunity and access to often marginalized voices for the Demographic Survey,” said Ellen Boelcke, executive director, KCR Community Resources. “We recognize the need for authentic lived experiences being shared with the government, in a safe and meaningful way and we are proud to be an organization that can support this initiative.”

The BC Demographic Survey is part of the Province’s cross-government work to collaborate with Indigenous Peoples and racialized communities to dismantle systemic racism and build a better, more inclusive province.

Quick Facts:

The Province launched the BC Demographic Survey on June 14, 2023.

The survey is open until Sept. 29, 2023.

The Province also released 12 priorities for anti-racism research on May 29, 2023, which were developed in collaboration with the Anti-Racism Data Committee and Indigenous Peoples.

Results from the BC Demographic Survey will enable that research.

The research priorities are available online: https://antiracism.gov.bc.ca/our-research-priorities/

Learn More:

Community and Indigenous organizations interested in applying for the BC Demographic Survey grants can email: arda.engagement@gov.bc.ca

To fill out the survey, visit: www.antiracism.gov.bc.ca/bcdemographicsurvey

People needing assistance to fill out the survey can call toll-free at 1 833 376-2452 Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Pacific time) and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Pacific time). Telephone assistance is not available on Sundays or statutory holidays.

To learn about the Anti-Racism Data Act and actions to date, visit: https://antiracism.gov.bc.ca/

A backgrounder follows.