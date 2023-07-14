Neptunus build demountable Daikin Centre for BBC Earth Experience
NORTHAMPTON, NORTHAMPTONSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A ground-breaking new immersive attraction in the centre of London opened its doors for the first time earlier this year. The BBC Earth Experience offers visitors the chance to experience the extraordinary diversity of our seven unique continents on the most epic scale, featuring bespoke narration from Sir David Attenborough. Producer Moon Eye Productions and main contractor ES Global Solutions, contracted Neptunus to build the temporary structure to stage this unique experience.
BBC Earth Experience showcases footage, including extended scenes to fully immerse the visitor, and music from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit television series Seven Worlds, One Planet, projected on multi-angle screens using the very latest digital screen technology. This new London attraction which spans 1608m2 offers a truly transformative experience that will allow audiences of every age to feel like they’ve stepped into the natural world, losing themselves in boundless wonder as they travel to far flung places.
The experience takes place in The Daikin Centre. The Daikin Centre had to be a sustainable and demountable building. Neptunus provided the perfect solution with the Evolution-structure. The Evolution is a temporary building that can be built rapidly with insulated and soundproofed roof and wall panels. This makes it ideal for long-term events or studios. Neptunus finished the structure in December. It has been fitted with multiple multi-angle screens suspended from the roof of the structure and the latest digital screen technology to fully immerse the visitors to experience the extraordinary diversity of seven unique contents.
Ben Keast, Managing Director of Neptunus structures: ‘We are proud to provide our temporary structures for the BBC Earth Experience. Our Evolution-structure has proven to be the ideal space solution for these kinds of projects. We have built the Evolution multiple times in London for various different applications including the LTA cinch Championships and Masterpiece Art Fair, but this is the first time that we have built it with a height of 15 meters in the middle of the city. The size, scale and effectiveness of the building is perfect for this application and the results are fantastic.”
