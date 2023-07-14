Monport Fiber Laser Is Taking Metal Engraving Beyond Any Boundary and Limitation
Monport Laser manufactures world-class laser engraving machines.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Monport Laser, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality laser engraving machines, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest series of Monport fiber laser engravers. This new range of machines comes with 20w/30w/50w fiber lasers and will cater to all engravers' metal engraving needs.
Over the years, Monport Laser has become a household name in the manufacturing of laser engraving machines, and the series of Monport fiber laser engravers is a testament to its commitment to providing top-quality products, including parts and accessories for DIY replacement.
Darren, the founder and CEO of Monport Laser said, "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop machines that combine cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features. With Monport fiber lasers, the possibilities for precise and creative engraving are limitless."
"I absolutely love this machine. It’s a huge upgrade from the diode lasers that I’m used too. It was packaged very well and operated a flawlessly out of the box. I am using Lightburn with it instead of easycad. I have a lot to learn but it has been fun playing around with different metals.” said Michael F, a customer who has purchased a 30W fiber.
Monport fiber laser engravers are popular for hobbyists and small businesses looking to get into metal engraving. The versatile machines can mark and engrave most metals, including stainless steel, gold, silver, and brass. Many laser creators use their 50w fiber laser to engrave leather and glass as well as hard plastics. It is an excellent choice for jewelry makers who want to add laser engraving capabilities to their studio. The high power of a fiber laser allows you to quickly remove the surface layer of metal without damaging the underlying material.
About Monport Laser.
Monport Laser aims to provide not just high-quality machines but also after-sale support to its clients. The company offers 24-hour after-sales service and support in the United States, has established a professional engraving machine Facebook community based on love and mutual assistance, and provides professional teaching video resources on YouTube to help customers start their laser engraving journey without difficulties.
Overall, Monport Laser is committed to delivering excellence and professionalism to all its clients. The company also offers Monport space application visits and affiliate programs that can help small businesses flourish by providing them with measures to improve the quality of their products and services.
Monport Address: Monport Tech Inc. 300 Lenora St 878, Seattle, WA, 98121-2411, United States
Monport Pre-sales email: sales@monportlaser.com
Pre-sales Phone：(+1)332-251-1208
To learn more, visit: https://monportlaser.com
Susan Miller
Monport Tech Inc.
+1 332-251-1208
sales@monportlaser.com
