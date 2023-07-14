Rivalry Engages Generation IACP Inc. to Provide Market Making Services

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQX: RVLCF) (FSE: 9VK), an internationally regulated sports betting and media company, today announced that, subject to the receipt of approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), it has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide market making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Rivalry’s subordinate voting shares (the “Shares”).



Under the issuer trading services agreement between Generation and Rivalry (the “Agreement”), the Company has agreed to pay Generation a monthly fee of CAD $7,500 plus applicable taxes. The initial term of the Agreement is six months, and such term will be automatically renewed for subsequent six-month periods unless terminated earlier by 30 days prior written notice. Commencing on the first anniversary of the Agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Generation shall have the right to terminate the Agreement at any time upon prior written notice. Generation will not receive any Shares or options as compensation.

Rivalry and Generation are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Generation has informed the Company that it does not currently own any securities of Rivalry; however, Generation and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company.

Generation is a Toronto-based, independently owned investment dealer providing innovative solutions for institutional, corporate and individual clients in Canada and abroad. Established in 1998, Generation is a member of the Investment Industry Regulation Organization of Canada and a member firm of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSXV.

About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media company offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of bettors. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 20 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Rivalry holds a sports bookmaker license in Australia and an internet gaming registration in Ontario and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, an on-site engagement experience, a first-party casino game called Rushlane, and a proprietary casino platform that houses third-party games, Casino.exe.

Investor Contact:

Oakstrom Advisors

Jeff Codispodi

investors@rivalry.com

Rivalry Contact:

Cody Luongo, PR & Communications

cody@rivalry.com

203-947-1936

