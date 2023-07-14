LGI Homes Opens Newest Community in Austin Market

Sunset Oaks features an exceptional lineup of single-family homes from the $270s

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of its newest community in central Texas, Sunset Oaks . This new-construction community is perfectly positioned between Kyle and San Marcos and offers upgraded homes in a desirable area. The location provides a short commute to an abundance of local area amenities and major employers, the perfect balance of work and play.



LGI Homes offers an incredible lineup of one- and two-story homes at Sunset Oaks, showcasing designer-selected finishes and upgrades with exceptional value. Homes range from three to five bedrooms, featuring a variety of layouts and charming features including chef-ready kitchens, expansive living areas, spacious master suites, abundant storage space, and a host of included upgrades. Every new home at Sunset Oaks exhibits the impressive LGI Homes CompleteHome™ package, giving homebuyers a full suite of designer upgrades at no additional cost. The package includes upgrades like sleek cabinetry with crown molding, stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, sprawling granite countertops, recessed lighting, and much more.

Sunset Oaks is centrally located near everyday conveniences and bucket list adventures. A community park offers residents a place to play pickleball, sand volleyball, and a playground for kids to run around. Nearby, the San Marcos River and Wonder World Adventure Park offer weekend adventures.

“You cannot beat the location of Sunset Oaks. Near a variety of major employers, including Amazon and Texas State University, homebuyers will enjoy a quick commute to just about anything they need,” said LGI Homes Vice President of Sales, Roger Villa.

New homes at Sunset Oaks start in the $270s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 806-2800 ext 240 or visit LGIHomes.com/Sunset Oaks .

