Learning Management System (LMS) for Schools Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with IBM, Moodle, Docebo
The Latest Released Learning Management System (LMS) for Schools market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Learning Management System (LMS) for Schools market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Blackboard, Inc. (United States), Cornerstone On Demand, Inc. (United States), D2L Corporation (Canada), IBM Corporation (United States), McGraw-Hill Companies (United States), Moodle (Australia), SAP SE (Germany), SABA Software (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Paradiso Solutions (United States), Docebo (Canada), Canvas LMS (United States), DigitalChalk (United States), BizLibrary (United States), Adobe Learning Manager (United States), Others
Definition:
A Learning Management System (LMS) for schools is a software application that provides a platform for managing and delivering educational courses and content. It is designed to facilitate online learning, course administration, student tracking, and communication between teachers, students, and administrators. Popular LMS platforms used in schools include Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard, Google Classroom, and Schoology, among others. Schools can choose an LMS based on their specific requirements, budget, and integration capabilities with other educational tools and systems.
Market Trends:
• Increasing Competition Among Market Players
• High Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions
Market Drivers:
• Growing Awareness Towards the Adoption of Digital Learning
• Rapid Inclination to BYOD Policy and Enterprise Mobility
• Widespread of Government Initiatives for Growth Of LMS
• Growing Implication Of E-Learning in Corporates
Market Opportunities:
• Growing Demand for Gamification in LMS Delivers Strong Opportunities for LMS Providers
• High Surge in Demand for Collaborative Learning in LMS to Provide High Potentials for Trainees
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Key & Emerging Players: Blackboard, Inc. (United States), Cornerstone On Demand, Inc. (United States), D2L Corporation (Canada), IBM Corporation (United States), McGraw-Hill Companies (United States), Moodle (Australia), SAP SE (Germany), SABA Software (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Paradiso Solutions (United States), Docebo (Canada), Canvas LMS (United States), DigitalChalk (United States), BizLibrary (United States), Adobe Learning Manager (United States), Others
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
