As sizzling summer heat waves strike, pets face dehydration dangers
Increasing a pet's water intake is crucial during hot summer weather, so boost frequent water access, says BluewaterSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It's that time of year again in Europe and the USA when the mercury starts to rise and the heat waves start rolling in. And while we all know to keep ourselves hydrated during these hot summer months, it's important to remember our furry friends need extra care too. Here are some tips from Bluewater pet lovers on keeping your pet hydrated and safe during a sizzling summer heat wave.
To begin with, we suggest you give your furry friend purified water free of contaminants: Just like us, our pets need clean water to stay hydrated. But since they're lower to the ground, they're more likely to come into contact with contaminated water sources. So if you can, use a residential water purifier like the Bluewater compact under-sink units, which come in various sizes based on the household size and clean water delivery rate.
Bluewater purifiers harness patented Bluewater SuperiorOsmosis™ technology, which cleans water faster and more efficiently than other reverse osmosis systems. They also removed virtually all contaminants, including lead, microplastics, chemicals, viruses, and bacteria. By ensuring you're giving your pet purified water free of contaminants, you'll help to keep them safe and healthy.
Increasing your pet's water intake is crucial during the hot summer months. This means giving them more frequent access to water throughout the day and making sure their bowl is always full. You can also add some ice to their water to help keep them cool.
Watch for signs of dehydration: Just like us, our pets can suffer from dehydration during a heat wave. Watch for signs like excessive panting, lethargy, and dry mouth. If you notice any of these signs, take your pet to the vet immediately.
Here’s a nifty tip: if you notice your pet hesitating to drink water, try placing some ice cubes in their bowl. Pets often prefer cool water during sweltering weather, just like we do. It’s a simple trick that can make a big difference in ensuring they stay hydrated.
Interestingly, did you know that pets can become hydrated through sources other than just water? That’s right, some pets love to snack on fruits and vegetables. You can give your furry companion a few water-rich treats to supplement their water intake. Cucumbers, watermelon, and even some leafy greens can serve as tasty, hydrating snacks for your pet.
Now, let’s address some common misconceptions. Contrary to popular belief, giving your pet milk does not necessarily hydrate them. In fact, it can lead to an upset stomach and diarrhea, which is the last thing you want for your little buddy. Stick to water, and save the milk for the kittens and puppies.
When it comes to outdoor activities, don’t forget to pack a water bottle and a collapsible bowl for your pets. Just like you get thirsty during walks or playtime in the park, your pets also need hydration breaks. Taking short breaks and offering them water will ensure they stay happy, healthy, and energized throughout the activity.
Finally, take extra care with older pets: Older pets are more susceptible to the effects of heat and dehydration, so it's important to take extra care with them during a heat wave. Make sure they have plenty of water and shade, and consider giving them a cool bath or placing a cool towel on their body to help them stay comfortable.
