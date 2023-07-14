Aviation Biofuel Market to Set an Explosive Growth in Near Future: Lufthansa Group, Finnair, Neste
Stay up-to-date with Global Aviation Biofuel Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Latest Released Aviation Biofuel market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Aviation Biofuel market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as TotalEnergies (France), British Airways (United Kingdom), Lufthansa Group (Germany), KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (Netherlands), Finnair (Finland), China National Aviation Fuel Group (China), JETEX (United Arab Emirates), Reliance Industries Limited (India), Honeywell UOP (United States), Neste (Finland)
Definition:
Aviation biofuel is used for aircraft and considered by several to be the primary means by which the aviation sector can reduce their carbon footprint. Of late, leading biofuel investors and producers reveal that they are still struggling to get governments to deliver the right regulatory framework and carbon pricing to ensure aviation biofuels rapid growth across the world. Moreover, in the last couple of years, biofuels have moved from relative obscurity to a point where certain types of fuel have become fully certified for commercial use in up to 50% blends with standard jet fuel and commercial partnerships between airlines and biofuel producers are being established.
Market Trends:
• Technology Development is Essential to Increase Aviation Biofuel Availability
Market Drivers:
• Supportive Government Policies that Encourage the Rapid Growth of Biofuel Production Globally
• Increased Use of Sustainably Derived Biojet is Essential for the Aviation Sector
Market Opportunities:
• Growing Economic Wealth and Increasing Number of Travellers across the World, especially in the Asian Pacific Region
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Aviation Biofuel Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Aviation Biofuel
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Key & Emerging Players: TotalEnergies (France), British Airways (United Kingdom), Lufthansa Group (Germany), KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (Netherlands), Finnair (Finland), China National Aviation Fuel Group (China), JETEX (United Arab Emirates), Reliance Industries Limited (India), Honeywell UOP (United States), Neste (Finland)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
