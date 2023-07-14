TIAGO PZK RELEASES THE BAWDY “ASQUEROSO” AND INTRODUCES HIS ALTER EGO, “GOTTI”

Asqueroso single cover

Dark and catchy reggaeton single drops July 13 via Grand Move Records/Warner Music Latina.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On his new track, “Asqueroso” (“Nasty”) and its accompanying video, Tiago PZK lets us take a peek into his alternate persona, “Gotti,” a streetwise slicker who takes over the track and leaves everyone hooked and ecstatic “in a #perreoasqueroso.” On this new release, we see a much more risky and shameless sonic proposal that invites you to enjoy the music and the party of a darker and catchier reggaeton that undoubtedly will be a hit.

“Asqueroso” was produced by Zecca, who has already worked with Tiago PZK on his previous hits, “Casa de Chapa” and “Me Enteré,” feat. TINI. The video, produced by Anestesia, was shot in two days in Buenos Aires and in the plot, we see the female lead character arguing with her boyfriend. Fed up with the fight, she suddenly escapes the dramatic encounter and submerges herself into the night in Buenos Aires, where Tiago PZK is making everyone twerk.

Backed by more than 60 extras bringing to life the characters in the night of the Asqueroso World (Nasty World), the female lead plunges into an alternative world, based on the enjoyment and authenticity in which Gotti is the main host.

Tiago PZK’s new single follows a bevy of recent hit tracks, including a pair of grand recording projects: The hit single “Los del Espacio” with Lit Killah, Duki, FMK, Emilia, Rusherking, Maria Becerra, and Big One that reached #20 ‘on Spotify Global, #1 in Argentina, and amassed more than 70 million views on Youtube, and “Como Yo ;-( ,” a Sony Latin project helmed by Marshmello that already has drawn more than 5 million views on Youtube in 12 days.

"Me Enteré", a duet hit with TINI, reached #1 on Argentine radio, #3 on the Spotify Argentina chart, #2 in Uruguay and is on the charts in Spain, Peru, Paraguay, and other markets. In addition, his classic, "Que Se Parezca A Tí", was a chart-topping smash on Argentine radio and also became his first #1 on the Mexican Pop charts.

Separately, Tiago PZK recently performed at the Tu Música Urbano Awards, where the audience went crazy with his live performance of “Nos Comemos”. In addition, Tiago PZK was recently nominated at the Premios Juventud in the categories of "Male Artist On The Rise" and "Best Urban Mix" for his single "Nos Comemos" with Ozuna.



ABOUT TIAGO PZK

Tiago Uriel Pacheco Lezcano, alias Tiago PZK, is an Argentine artist who has continued to grow by leaps and bounds since launching his recording career five years ago.

With the release of "Sola" in 2019, Tiago PZK made his initial splash with the public. In March 2022, Tiago performed for the first time in Chile and Argentina as part of the Lollapalooza Festival. In April, he performed "Entre Nosotros Remix" live for the first time at the Latin American Music Awards alongside Maria Becerra and LIT Killah.

He won the “Video of the Year” and “Best New Artist” awards at the Tu Música Urbano Awards. He was also part of LOS 40 Primavera Pop in Spain, where he performed two of his greatest hits: "Session Vol.48" with Bizarrap and "Salimo de Noche".





Asqueroso official video