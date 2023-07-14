Cloud Access Security Broker Market Size Expected To Reach $22 Billion By 2027

Cloud Access Security Broker Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Cloud Access Security Broker Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cloud Access Security Broker Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s cloud access security broker market forecast, the cloud access security broker market size is predicted to reach a value of $22.47 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.3% through the forecast period.

The growing number of cloud-based apps in small and medium-sized organizations is expected to propel the growth of the cloud access security broker market in the coming future. North America is expected to hold the largest cloud access security broker market share. Major players in the cloud access security broker market include Netskope, Protegrity Inc., Skyhigh Security, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Forcepoint, Broadcom, Iboss, Imperva Inc., Proofpoint, Lookout Inc., Censornet, Zscaler Inc., Vaultive Inc., Fortinet Inc., Oracle Corporation.

Cloud Access Security Broker Market Segments

1) By Solution: Control and Monitoring Cloud Services, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Security, Threat Protection, Other Solutions

2) By Service: Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, Software as a Service

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application Areas: Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Data Security, Application Security, Other Application Areas

5) By End-use: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail And Consumer Goods, Education, Other End-Users

This type of access security broker (CASB) refers to a software program or application that serves as a conduit across an organization's premises or off-site network and a cloud provider's infrastructure to evaluate cloud traffic and enhance the reach of its security rules. A CASB is used to regulate cloud consumption across devices and cloud applications, protect against threats, and help assure regulatory compliance and data protection.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Cloud Access Security Broker Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cloud Access Security Broker Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

