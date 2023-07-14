Global Biologics Testing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Biologics Testing Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Biologics Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Biologics Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the biologics testing market analysis. As per TBRC’s biologics testing market forecast, the biologics testing market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.24 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.09% through the forecast period.

The rapidly growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expected to propel the biologics testing market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest biologics testing market share. Major players in the market include Charles River Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, WuXi AppTec Co Ltd., Sartorius AG, Cytovance Biologics Inc., Pace Analytical Services Inc., Avance Biosciences, Eurofins Scientific, Biomerieux.

Global Biologics Testing Market Segments

1) By Product: Reagents And Kits, Instruments, Other Products

2) By Test Type: Endotoxin Test, Sterility Test, Mycoplasma Tests, Bioburden Tests, Residual Host-Cell Proteins And DNA Detection Tests, Virus Safety Test, Other Test Types

3) By Application: Vaccine Development And Manufacturing, Monoclonal Antibodies Development And Manufacturing, Cellular And Gene Therapy Products Development And Manufacturing, Blood And Blood Products Development And Manufacturing, Other Applications

This type of testing typically consists of a range of services aimed at evaluating the safety, efficacy, and quality of biological products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Biologics Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Biologics Testing Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

