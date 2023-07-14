Uzbek Ambassador and Modern Pythian Games Founder Explore Historic Collaboration of Hosting the Inaugural Pythian Games
H.E. Dilshod Akhatov, Uzbekistan Ambassador in India meets Mr. Bijender Goel, Founder, Modern Pythian Games
H.E. Dilshod Akhatov, Uzbekistan Ambassador in India discussing Mr. Bijender Goel, Founder, Modern Pythian Games and Ms Divya Goel, Trustee, Delphic India Trust
International Pythian Council purposes Dynamic Uzbek Ambassador, Mr. Dilshod Akhatov , to Spearhead Committee Empowering Diplomatic Missions in New DelhiCENTRAL DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Dilshod Akhatov Khamidovich, Uzbekistan's ambassador to India, met with Mr. Bijender Goel, founder of Modern Pythian and founding secretary general of the International Pythian Council, to discuss the possibility of a partnership between the Uzbek government and the Modern Pythian Games. This potential partnership aims to promote tourism, boost the economy, and generate opportunities for the people of Uzbekistan, as well as establish Uzbekistan as a cultural leader and engage in global cultural diplomacy.
Mr. Goel and the Ambassador discussed the possibility of holding the Modern Pythian Games in Uzbekistan, a major event that would attract athletes and spectators from around the globe. The Ambassador expressed enthusiasm for the Modern Pythian Games and their potential to promote Uzbekistan as a tourist destination.
After an extraordinary 2,600-year history, the Modern Pythian Games, which draw inspiration from the ancient Greek Pan-Hellenic Pythian Games, were recently revived. With an emphasis on physical prowess, cultural exchange, and sportsmanship, the Pythian Games offer a unique platform for unifying the world through arts, cultures, and traditional games, as symbolised by the prestigious "Pythian Games" and the prestigious "Pythian Peace Award.
Music, performing arts, visual arts, traditional arts, language and literary arts, architecture and ecology, robotics and digital arts, various martial arts, traditional games, esports, air sports, and cricket for the physically and visually impaired will all be included in the proposed Pythian Games. The curtain-raiser in 2024 will showcase by featuring classical, folk, and tribal dances, music, traditional games, and martial arts from around the globe, setting the stage for the main event.
The partnership between the Government of Uzbekistan and the Modern Pythian Games is anticipated to result in numerous mutual advantages. The rich cultural heritage of Uzbekistan, including breathtaking architecture, traditional arts, and music, will be exhibited magnificently on the international stage. By conducting international events, competitions, conclaves, exhibitions, and award ceremonies, Uzbekistan can attract participants and spectators from around the globe, capitalising on its infrastructure and breathtaking natural landscapes for outdoor sports.
Uzbekistan's emphasis on sports development and training provides excellent opportunities for collaboration, which are in ideal alignment with the Pythian Games' objectives. Organising training camps, workshops, and coaching exchanges will allow athletes from all over the world to benefit from Uzbekistan's expertise, thereby fostering international cooperation and the growth of sporting skills.
In recognition of his distinguished leadership, it has been proposed that His Excellency, Mr. Dilshod Akhatov Khamidovich, serve as the Chairman of a committee for all diplomatic missions in New Delhi. This association will further strengthen international ties and promote greater international cooperation and understanding. A meeting has been requested with His Excellency as soon as possible to present the proposal in greater detail and discuss potential next steps.
