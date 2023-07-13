ICYMI: Californians Overwhelmingly Support Governor Newsom’s Climate Agenda

WHAT TO KNOW: Californians recognize the importance of addressing climate change and support efforts to lead the nation in cutting pollution and transitioning away from fossil fuels. This comes after Governor Newsom prioritized climate investments in the state budget, committing over $52 billion to the state’s agenda.

SACRAMENTO – In case you missed it, a PPIC poll showed that Californians support Governor Newsom’s and the Legislature’s climate agenda and now say climate change is a top concern.

This comes after Governor Newsom and the Legislature committed $52.3 billion to address climate change, spearhead efforts to drastically cut pollution, transition away from fossil fuels, streamline new clean infrastructure projects, hold Big Oil accountable for price gouging, and more. Here’s a breakdown of the California Climate Commitment:

In the PPIC poll, more Californians now say that climate change is a top concern and recognize the fact that it’s worsening extreme weather events like flooding, extreme heat, drought, wildfires, and more. In recognizing the worsening threat of climate change, Californians agree that the state should lead the nation in addressing it – supporting Governor Newsom’s and the Legislature’s actions to create a 100% clean electric grid, transition away from diesel trucks, prohibit new oil drilling next to schools and communities, achieve net zero carbon pollution, and more.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

PPIC Statewide Survey: Californians and the Environment

Strong majorities of Californians favor the state’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and a state law that requires 100 percent of the state’s electricity to come from renewable sources by 2045. … Majorities approve of Governor Newsom and the state legislature when it comes to their handling of environmental issues. … About eight in ten California adults and likely voters say climate change is a top concern (26% adults, 24% likely voters) or one of several important concerns for them personally (56% adults, 54% likely voters), while fewer say it is not an important concern (18% adults, 22% likely voters). About a quarter have said climate change is a top concern to them since 2021, when PPIC first asked this question.

33. How important is it for the state government to pass regulations and spend money now on efforts to prepare for the future effects of climate change, such as flooding, storms, and wildfires? Is it:

62% very important

27% somewhat important

11% not too important

34. How important is it for the state government to pass regulations and spend money now on efforts to reduce climate change? Is it:

57% very important

27% somewhat important

16% not too important

35. Next, to address climate change, do you favor or oppose the state law that requires California to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 40 percent below 1990 levels by the year 203073% favor

26% oppose

1% don’t know

36. Do you favor or oppose the state law that requires 100 percent of the state’s electricity to come from renewable energy sources by the year 2045?

68% favor

31% oppose

1% don’t know

37. Do you favor or oppose the state banning the sale of all new diesel-powered heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks in California by 2036?

56% favor

43% oppose

1% don’t know

39. Do you favor or oppose the state setting a goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible, but no later than 2045?

69% favor

30% oppose

1% don’t know

43. Do you favor or oppose the California state government making its own policies, separate from the federal government, to address the issue of climate change?

68% favor

31% oppose

44. When it comes to efforts to fight climate change, how important is it to you that California acts as a leader around the world?

47% very important

27% somewhat important

13% not too important

13% not at all important

