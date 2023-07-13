Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 7.13.23

Published:
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 288 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Revocable transfer on death deeds.
- AB 489 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Workers’ compensation: disability payments.
- AB 611 by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber (D-San Diego) – Special education: nonpublic, nonsectarian schools or agencies: change in certification status: parental notification.
- AB 1071 by Assemblymember Josh Hoover (R-Folsom) – Teen dating violence prevention education: online information and resources.
- AB 1151 by Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D-Los Angeles) – Community colleges: civic centers: uses: insurance.
- AB 1179 by Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco (D-Downey) – Family law: attorney’s fees.
- AB 1326 by Assemblymember Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) – School district board vacancies: internet website notifications.
- AB 1735 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Transit districts: prohibition orders.
- SB 39 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Sierra Nevada Conservancy: Sierra Nevada Region: subregions: climate resilience and equity.
- SB 290 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Domestic violence documentation: victim access.
- SB 437 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Presidential elections: candidates.
- SB 467 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) – Community colleges: apprenticeship or internship training programs.
- SB 510 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – State civil service: probationary periods.
- SB 652 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Evidence: expert testimony.
- SB 748 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Disability access and information: local government: notice.
- SB 790 by Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego) – Public records: contracts for goods and services.
- SB 835 by Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas (D-Los Angeles) – Baldwin Hills and Urban Watersheds Conservancy: watershed and open-space plan: report.
- SB 884 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – Gambling Control Act.
The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bill:
- SB 275 by Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) – State Oil and Gas Supervisor: Senate confirmation. A veto message can be found here.
For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.
