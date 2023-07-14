BLUETTI AC180 Mobile Power Station Is Launching to Meet the World
EINPresswire.com/ -- With a bunch of enhancements, such as a 1,440W super-fast charging rate, 1,800W continuous AC power, and up to 2,700W lifting power, BLUETTI AC180 is designed for a wide range of scenarios, including sudden blackouts at home, camping trips, and outdoor exploration.
Yet with the advanced bi-directional inverter feature and smaller battery pack, the new AC180 is significantly lighter and more portable than the existing models like the AC200P and AC200MAX, two of the most popular models in BLUETTI store that have won a large number of loyal customers.
AC180 draws a brand new skyline of this market compared to its predecessors. Let's have a sneak peek.
AC180 is designed for easy portability as it measures 340mm x 247mm x 317mm(LxWxH) and weighs only 37lbs/ 17kg, a convenient handle is also built for hassle-free carry. Whereas the dimension of AC200P is 420 x 280 x 386.5mm (LxWxH), and it weighs 60.6lbs/ 27.5kg, taking up much space during transportation.
Constant Power in Your Trips
The versatility makes AC180 a potentially exciting release for outdoor enthusiasts. As the summer is hot on the heels of spring, it's a great opportunity to plan outdoor activities like hiking, camping, RV trips, etc.
Take BLUETTI AC180 as a mobile power source, with only one single charge, the capacity of 1152Wh is capable of covering all your power throughout the day. Simply get it charged before packing up, then an abundance of power is ready to hit the road when you do. Thanks to the highly efficient charging speed of up to 1,440W, recharging from 0 to 80% only takes within 45 minutes!
Go Solar, Live Green
As a solar generator, AC180 works perfectly with a wide range of solar panels such as BLUETTI PV200 and PV350, making solar energy always available whenever and wherever the sun shines. AC180 allows a max 500W solar input, so fully recharging with prime sunshine takes about 2.8-3.3 hours. Extend your happy hour and broaden your expedition map without worrying about power running out on the way.
Greater Power, More Possibilities
AC180 is equipped with a 1,800W pure sine wave inverter for most essentials at home or in the wild. Furthermore, AC180 also comes with a Power Lifting Mode to deliver up to 2,700W output to effortlessly run high-powered devices like kettles, hair dryers, microwaves, etc.
Now with seamless UPS function, you can hardly notice power outages, not to mention data loss or hardware damage to your computer.
Price & Availability
The highly anticipated BLUETTI AC180 is launching now, with an exclusive debut price of ₱49,999.00 for 3 days left only, making it the most cost-effective option among models with similar functions and specifications. Don't miss out on this incredible deal!
About BLUETTI
BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 110 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.ph/
Aria Qi
Yet with the advanced bi-directional inverter feature and smaller battery pack, the new AC180 is significantly lighter and more portable than the existing models like the AC200P and AC200MAX, two of the most popular models in BLUETTI store that have won a large number of loyal customers.
AC180 draws a brand new skyline of this market compared to its predecessors. Let's have a sneak peek.
AC180 is designed for easy portability as it measures 340mm x 247mm x 317mm(LxWxH) and weighs only 37lbs/ 17kg, a convenient handle is also built for hassle-free carry. Whereas the dimension of AC200P is 420 x 280 x 386.5mm (LxWxH), and it weighs 60.6lbs/ 27.5kg, taking up much space during transportation.
Constant Power in Your Trips
The versatility makes AC180 a potentially exciting release for outdoor enthusiasts. As the summer is hot on the heels of spring, it's a great opportunity to plan outdoor activities like hiking, camping, RV trips, etc.
Take BLUETTI AC180 as a mobile power source, with only one single charge, the capacity of 1152Wh is capable of covering all your power throughout the day. Simply get it charged before packing up, then an abundance of power is ready to hit the road when you do. Thanks to the highly efficient charging speed of up to 1,440W, recharging from 0 to 80% only takes within 45 minutes!
Go Solar, Live Green
As a solar generator, AC180 works perfectly with a wide range of solar panels such as BLUETTI PV200 and PV350, making solar energy always available whenever and wherever the sun shines. AC180 allows a max 500W solar input, so fully recharging with prime sunshine takes about 2.8-3.3 hours. Extend your happy hour and broaden your expedition map without worrying about power running out on the way.
Greater Power, More Possibilities
AC180 is equipped with a 1,800W pure sine wave inverter for most essentials at home or in the wild. Furthermore, AC180 also comes with a Power Lifting Mode to deliver up to 2,700W output to effortlessly run high-powered devices like kettles, hair dryers, microwaves, etc.
Now with seamless UPS function, you can hardly notice power outages, not to mention data loss or hardware damage to your computer.
Price & Availability
The highly anticipated BLUETTI AC180 is launching now, with an exclusive debut price of ₱49,999.00 for 3 days left only, making it the most cost-effective option among models with similar functions and specifications. Don't miss out on this incredible deal!
About BLUETTI
BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 110 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.ph/
Aria Qi
BLUETTI ENERGY PH INC.
aria@bluetti.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram