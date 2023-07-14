Rimless Toilets Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Rimless Toilets Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Rimless Toilets Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the rimless toilets market research. As per TBRC’s rimless toilets market forecast, the rimless toilets market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.37 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2.05% through the forecast period.
The expansion of the hospitality industry is expected to propel the rimless toilet market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest rimless toilets market share. Major players in the market include Duravit AG, Hindware Homes Limited, Grohe AG, Kohler Co, Toto Ltd., Caroma Industries Limited, Enware Australia Pty Ltd., Ceramica Flaminia SpA, Laufen Bathrooms.
Global Market Segments
1) By Product: Flush Toilet, Siphon Toilet, Other Products
2) By Sales Channel: Offline, Online
3) By Application: Commercial, Residential
These types of toilets refer to modern bathrooms due to their sleek design, easy-to-clean surfaces, and hygienic features. They are designed without a rim around the inner bowl, which makes them easier to clean and reduces the buildup of bacteria and germs.
