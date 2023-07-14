Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach an Estimated Value of US$ 46 Billion By 2029, QY Reports Indicate
Key players in the global water treatment chemicals market include Solenis, SNF Group, Ecolab, Veolia, Kemira, and Kurita Water Industries, among others.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global water treatment chemicals market is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years, according to the latest market analysis. Projections indicate that the market will expand from US$ 36,181.60 million in 2022 to reach an estimated value of US$ 46,113.18 million by 2029, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.74% during the forecast period.
The North America region is expected to witness a notable surge in the demand for water treatment chemicals. The market in North America is estimated to increase from $11,107.76 million in 2022 to reach $14,925.86 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.67% from 2023 to 2029.
China, one of the key players in the global water treatment chemicals market, is projected to experience significant growth as well. The Chinese market is estimated to increase from $8,568.95 million in 2022 to reach $9,626.83 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period.
Europe is also expected to witness steady growth in the water treatment chemicals market. The European market is estimated to increase from $8,204.01 million in 2022 to reach $10,193.47 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.71% from 2023 to 2029.
Key players in the global water treatment chemicals market include Solenis, SNF Group, Ecolab, Veolia, Kemira, and Kurita Water Industries, among others. In 2022, these top five companies accounted for approximately 29.41% of the market's total revenue.
The market segment for water treatment chemicals includes various types such as pH adjusters & softeners, flocculants & coagulants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors/dispersants, biocides & disinfectants, and others.
Water Treatment Chemicals find applications in municipal water treatment, papermaking waste water treatment, metal & mining industry, oil & gas industry, and other sectors.
The market is regionally categorized into North America (United States, Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), and the Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa).
Prominent companies operating in the water treatment chemicals market include BASF, DOW, Mitsubishi Chemical, AkzoNobel, Economy Polymers & Chemicals, IRO Chemical, REDA Water, Italmatch Chemicals, Aquapharm Chemicals, Zeel Product, Qingshuiyuan Technology, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies, SunSing Photographic, Kemira, SNF Group, Chemtrade Logistics, Solenis, Ecolab, Feralco Group, and Grupo Bauminas.
With increasing environmental concerns and the need for clean water resources, the demand for water treatment chemicals is expected to grow steadily. These chemicals play a vital role in purifying and treating water for various applications, ensuring the safety and well-being of communities and industries alike.
