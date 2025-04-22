Global High-speed Precision Injection Molding Machine Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2031 By QY Research India

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for High-speed Precision Injection Molding Machines is on a steady growth track, projected to rise from an estimated US$2.37 billion in 2024 to US$3.5 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031.

These machines, critical in the production of plastic components, are designed for high injection speeds and exacting precision. They're especially suited for manufacturing thin-walled and dimensionally tight parts in fast cycles—requirements becoming increasingly standard across industries like packaging, electronics, medical devices, and automotive.

Regional Growth Highlights
While the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe markets are all showing positive growth trajectories, detailed regional financial breakdowns were not disclosed. However, the Asia-Pacific region, in particular, is expected to lead demand, driven by rapid industrialization and expansion in end-use manufacturing sectors.

Competitive Landscape
Key global players in the High-speed Precision Injection Molding Machine market include:

ENGEL

Arburg

KraussMaffei

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

Netstal

Husky Injection Molding Systems

Milacron

Fanuc

Toshiba Machine

JSW (Japan Steel Works)

Together, the top five companies hold a significant share of the global market, although the exact percentage remains unspecified. These firms continue to innovate in machine design and digital integration to meet the evolving needs of precision manufacturing.

Market Segmentation
By Machine Type:

All-Electric

Hydraulic

Hybrid

Thin-Wall

Multi-Component

Others

By Application:

Thin-wall Packaging

Electronics and 3C Products

Medical Devices

Automotive Components

Others

Comprehensive Industry Analysis
The report offers a detailed view of the market landscape including volume and revenue forecasts from 2020 to 2031. It provides a breakdown of sales performance by machine type, application, and geography, alongside profiles of major manufacturers and analysis of the industry's upstream and downstream supply chains.

This data-driven insight is designed to support manufacturers, investors, and strategists in identifying market opportunities, assessing competition, and making informed decisions in a fast-evolving space.

Rahul Singh
QY Research
+91 70289 20828
rahul@qyresearch.com

