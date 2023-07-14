Personalized Medicine Market Size Expected To Reach $527 Billion By 2027

Personalized Medicine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Personalized Medicine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s personalized medicine market forecast, the personalized medicine market size is predicted to reach a value of $527.19 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.5% through the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of rare diseases is expected to propel the personalized medicine market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest personalized medicine market share. Major personalized medicine market leaders include GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Qiagen Inc., Asuragen Inc., Decode Genetics Inc., Exagen Inc., Precision Biologics Inc., Genelex Corp., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG.

Global Personalized Medicine Market Segments

1) By Product: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Care, Personalized Nutrition and Wellness

2) By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Blood Transfusion Safety, Diabetes, Autoimmune Diseases, Cardiology, Other Applications

3) By End-use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research and Academic Institutes, Other End-Users

This type of medicine is tailoring medical treatment to an individual's specific genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors by considering an individual's unique characteristics to help prevent, diagnose, and treat disease. It seeks to deliver the correct therapies to the right patients at the right time.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Personalized Medicine Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

