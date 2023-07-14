Global Food Diagnostics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Food Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Food Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s food diagnostics market forecast, the food diagnostics market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 23.02 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global food diagnostics industry is due to the increasing number of food adulteration cases. Europe region is expected to hold the largest food diagnostics market share. Major food diagnostics companies include Randox Food Diagnostics, 3M, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc.

Food Diagnostics Market Segments

● By Type: System, Test Kits, Consumable

● By Types Of Tests: Food Safety Testing, Food Authenticity Testing, Food Shelf Life Testing Market

● By Site: Inhouse, Outsourcing Facility

● By Food Tested: Meat Poultry And Seafood, Processed Food, Dairy Products, Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals Grains And Pulses, Nuts Seeds And Spices, Other Food Tested

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food diagnostics refers to the scientific investigation and analysis of food products to evaluate their ingredients, quality, safety, and nutritional value. It is used to identify food fraud and adulteration.

The Table Of Content For The Food Diagnostics Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Food Diagnostics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Food Diagnostics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

