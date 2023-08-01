Acadian Ambulance and Duality Health Announce Partnership to Transform Emergency Care with AI-Powered Facial Recognition
Leveraging Facial Biometrics to Solve Patient Identification and Record Matching Challenges in HealthcareLAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Duality Health, a leading provider of facial biometric patient identification software, and Acadian Ambulance, one of America’s largest privately held medical transportation companies, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with significant potential to transform healthcare.
The complexity of matching patient records between healthcare organizations has resulted in patient safety concerns, missed opportunities for care coordination and significant financial losses for ambulance services, hospitals, and health systems, highlighting the crucial need for accurate and reliable patient identification. In 2020, Black Book™ survey respondents estimate that 35% of all denied claims result from inaccurate patient identification or information. This costs the average provider $2.5 million and the US healthcare system over $6.7 billion dollars annually.
“The increasing amount of healthcare data has led to challenges in identifying and reconciling patient records due to disparate systems and duplication. By utilizing Duality’s facial biometric patient identification software, Acadian seeks to enhance record matching, improve patient care and satisfaction, increase efficiency, and reduce costs,” said Benjamin Swig, Director of Healthcare Innovation and Strategy at Acadian Ambulance.
Duality’s patient identity management software uses the patient’s facial biometric to create a unique patient identifier that is linked to their medical record number(s). This approach ensures over 99.96% accurate patient identification and facilitates health data exchange between healthcare organizations.
“The industry’s transition towards value-based care relies on the effective leveraging of holistic, longitudinal, and real-time patient data. By accurately identifying and matching patients across EMS and hospitals we seek to minimize treatment delays, improve revenue cycle efficiency, and streamline information sharing,” said Clayton Saliba, CEO and Co-founder of Duality Health.
Once the patient’s facial biometric is linked to their medical records, Duality uses HL7 FHIR APIs to integrate healthcare provider and health information exchange (HIE) data into an EMS summary screen. At the hospital setting, Duality’s software is embedded within the electronic health record (EHR) system leveraging SMART on FHIR for private and secure access.
“We are excited to partner with Duality Health,” said Acadian Ambulance Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag. "As we look towards the future of EMS, we remain committed to investing in innovative solutions that set us apart as an industry leader. Through strategic partnerships, we strive to enhance patient care and optimize cost-efficiency for all involved. We are dedicated to being at the forefront of the next generation of EMS and are excited to continue shaping the future of healthcare."
About Acadian Ambulance:
Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, providing emergency and non-emergency medical transportation and services to more than 24 million residents in Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1971, Acadian has grown into an employee-owned, multi-faceted company with a global reach and diverse divisions including Acadian Ambulance Service, Acadian Air Med, Executive Aircraft Charter Service, Acadian Total Security, National EMS Academy, Safety Management Systems, and Acadian Health.
About Duality Health:
Duality Health provides patient identity management software to accurately identify and link individual patients with their digitized health care information. The company's flagship solution called Patient Identification Cross-Enterprise (PIX) uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power facial biometric recognition technologies for high accuracy matching along with Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) to support national interoperability without compromising privacy or security.
Allison George
Duality Health
info@duality.health