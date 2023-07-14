I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Jasmine Brinson

Staff Sgt. Jasmine Brinson is an emergency action controller for the 908th Airlift Wing’s command and control operations.

As an EA controller, Brinson acts as an executive agent to the commander and is responsible for helping ensure wing operations work efficiently and effectively under any circumstance.

She receives, relays and disseminates time-sensitive critical directions and information to senior leaders, support agencies and higher headquarters.

Brinson has been with the 908 AW since November of 2019, initially as a crew chief with the 908th Maintenance Squadron, but cross trained and joined the command post in March of 2023.

“Both of my supervisors in maintenance as well at the command post have been really instrumental in elevating my military experience,” Brinson expressed. “They've always been eager to help, open to listening to my needs and introducing me to opportunities that allow me to be successful both in and out of the military. I deeply appreciate the both of them for that. “

The Atlanta, Georgia native holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology from Georgia State University and is planning to start a master’s degree program in cybersecurity soon. When not focusing on her studies, she enjoys learning to play the piano, reading and being active.

Brinson’s enthusiasm for learning and self-improvement is what initially inspired her to join the Air Force Reserve. "Since joining the military, my original intentions have changed," she explained. "It went from me primarily wanting college assistance to now striving to become more proficient in my new role and learn all there is to learn about it so that I'm an invaluable asset to the unit.”

Brinson's effort and ambition have not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by her promotion to the rank of staff sergeant in March and being the recipient of the 908th AW's Airman of the Quarter for the 4th Quarter of 2022 award.

Brinson's military journey has been marked by positive experiences thus far and she intends to re-enlist when her contract expires in 2025. The Air Force Reserve actively seeks driven citizen Airmen like Brinson, who are motivated to not only better themselves but also make a positive impact on others.