Homestead Loop Road Closure on Craig Mountain WMA

Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) will be conducting road maintenance on Homestead Loop road (captain john access) starting July 17th. A portion of Homestead loop (captain john access) provides public access to the Madden Creek drainage. Construction will start July 17, 2023, and finish by September 15, 2023. The road will be closed to the public while the contractors are working, Monday – Saturday, 8am-5pm. Contact the IDFG office at 208-799-5010 if you have any questions. 

