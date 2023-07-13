Submit Release
News Search

There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,797 in the last 365 days.

Training and advisory programme for Ukrainian SMEs – Develop your sustainability strategy!

The EU4Business international cooperation programme invites Ukrainian SMEs from all regions of the country to join the Sustainable and Resilient Entrepreneurship (SURE) training and advisory programme. 

The programme will enable SMEs to:

  • complete a training session (online or offline) on risk management;
  • receive consultancy support from one of 25 experts (at their choice) who have been certified according to the SURE methodology by the International Training Centre of the International Labour Organisation (ITCILO, Italy);
  • develop a sustainability strategy for their own enterprise.

 Subject to approval of the participant’s application by the selection committee, grants will be issued, making participation in the programme free. Applications from SMEs in various industries with 10 or more employees are accepted until 20 July

The training and advisory programme (based on SURE methodology) are being implemented under the ‘EU4Business: SMEs Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation’ programme, funded by the European Union and the German government and implemented by the German federal agency GIZ Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Training and advisory programme for Ukrainian SMEs – Develop your sustainability strategy!

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more