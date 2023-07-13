Training and advisory programme for Ukrainian SMEs – Develop your sustainability strategy!

The EU4Business international cooperation programme invites Ukrainian SMEs from all regions of the country to join the Sustainable and Resilient Entrepreneurship (SURE) training and advisory programme.

The programme will enable SMEs to:

complete a training session (online or offline) on risk management;

receive consultancy support from one of 25 experts (at their choice) who have been certified according to the SURE methodology by the International Training Centre of the International Labour Organisation (ITCILO, Italy);

develop a sustainability strategy for their own enterprise.

Subject to approval of the participant’s application by the selection committee, grants will be issued, making participation in the programme free. Applications from SMEs in various industries with 10 or more employees are accepted until 20 July.

The training and advisory programme (based on SURE methodology) are being implemented under the ‘EU4Business: SMEs Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation’ programme, funded by the European Union and the German government and implemented by the German federal agency GIZ Ukraine.

