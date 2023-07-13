Submit Release
Ukraine and Romania finalise e-Custom pilot project

The State Customs Service of Ukraine and the Romanian Customs Authority have completed an eCustoms pilot to enhance the facilitation of trade. They tested the exchange of electronic data at the Porubne-Siret border from 19 to 26 June 2023. The cooperation was closely supported by the EU4Digital Facility, the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) and the Directorate General Taxation and Customs Union (DG TAXUD).

The Ukraine-Romania eCustoms pilot used the SEED (Systematic Electronic Exchange of Data) application and the knowledge gained from the Moldova-Romania pilot in 2022.

The pilot used the scenario of more than 80 empty heavy goods vehicles crossing the border in both directions. Data was entered into the system by the front-line customs officers in the country of exit, sent through a secure channel and then verified and confirmed in the country of entry. This prevented the duplication of data inputs into the system by both customs authorities.

“The pilot data exchange ran smoothly, resulting in improved accountability, faster processing times and greater efficiency in trucks crossing the border. The pilot also showcased improved data accuracy, transparency, and risk management, enhancing the reliability of logistics operations,” says a press release by the EU4Digital.

“This is particularly important for the solidarity lanes initiative, as advance pre-arrival information enables quicker movement of transport means,” said Mykyta Knyazevich, Head of International Cooperation with the State Customs Service of Ukraine. “Our plan is to integrate the SEED application with our own customs information system and use it on a regular basis.”     

