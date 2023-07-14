Manchin, Cruz Gas Stove Ban Included in Fy24 Appropriations Bill

July 13, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) secured a bipartisan amendment to prevent the Biden Administration from banning gas stoves in households across America in the Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) funding bill. The amendment mirrors the Gas Stoves Protection and Freedom Act that Senator Manchin and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced in February. The full Senate will vote on this legislation later this year.

“It’s past time for Washington bureaucrats to stop overreaching and telling American families how to cook their dinner,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I am proud to have secured this bipartisan amendment to prevent the Consumer Product Safety Commission from issuing any rule banning gas stoves and am committed to stopping the Biden Administration from extending their radical climate agenda to our kitchens.”

“I am glad there is bipartisan consensus that key components of the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, legislation Senator Manchin and I introduced to block the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) from banning gas stoves, was adopted today. There is no doubt that at the behest of radical activists, the Biden administration is waging a multi-pronged attack on natural gas and popular appliances. While there is still much more work to be done in this fight, this is a victory against burdensome regulations from drunk-on-power bureaucrats at the CPSC who put the interests of Green New Deal absolutists ahead of consumers,” said Senator Cruz.