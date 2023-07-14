Tech Titans Names John Ragsdale, TAP Innovations Founder CEO Finalist for Emerging Company CEO Award

Tech Titans TAP Innovations

John Ragsdale has been named a finalist in the Emerging Company CEO category of the 2023 Annual Tech Titans Awards presented by Dallas College.

Tech Titans congratulates John Ragsdale of TAP Innovations on being named a finalist for this year’s awards.” — Paul Bendel, Executive Director of Tech Titans

DALLAS, TX, USA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- John Ragsdale has been named a finalist in the Emerging Company CEO category of the 2023 Annual Tech Titans Awards presented by Dallas College. The awards will be announced on September 29th at the annual awards presentation at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel from 5 – 9 pm.

Tech Titans annually recognizes individuals and companies from North Texas for their excellence and achievement in technology. The finalists are people who are transforming the high-tech industry through innovation and giving companies that competitive edge in North Texas and around the world.

“Tech Titans congratulates John Ragsdale of TAP Innovations on being named a finalist for this year’s awards,” said Paul Bendel, Executive Director of Tech Titans. “John is among a group of companies that went through a rigorous review by the Tech Titans Awards Judges to this point of being named a finalist. We look forward to announcing the award recipients and celebrating their achievements as well as the achievements of all of our finalists at this year’s awards presentation.”

For 25 years John has provided technology leadership and developed vision and strategic plans to help organizations deliver large-scale project solutions. This vast experience infusing efficiencies into daily workflows drove John to create TAP Innovations so anyone can benefit from better data and process management for their staff, customers, and partners. This is the second year John Ragsdale has been selected as a finalist for the Tech Titans awards.

In addition to Presenting Sponsor Dallas College, the 2023 Tech Titans Awards Gala sponsors include Amazech Solutions, Argo Data, BravoTech, Comerica, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Dallas Business Journal, MarketScale, Masergy/Comcast, Moss Adams, NTT Data, the University of Texas at Dallas, the City of Richardson,

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.techtitans.org.

About TAP Innovations

theAppPlace (TAP) Innovations, a minority-owned business certified by Texas SBA®, delivers cloud-based solutions to eliminate Manual Efforts and SpreadSheets (MESS). TAP Innovations. The Integrated Digital Toolbox™ automates manual processes and greatly reduces spreadsheet sprawl, actions data into information, and performs intelligent content organization across people and entity enterprises. A growing set of Digital Tools for HCM, CRM, Business Intelligence, software integrations, and more are web and mobile-enabled and quick to fill data interoperability gaps with core business systems. TAP Innovations solutions have been implemented to streamline business processes for leading organizations with 50-15,000+ employees. Visit www.tapinnov.com to learn more.

About Tech Titans

Tech Titans: the Technology Association for North Texas is the largest technology trade association in Texas with 200 member companies from across the region. From start-up companies to major corporations, Tech Titans members collaborate to create the innovation and business opportunities that help technology companies thrive in North Texas. As part of its goals, Tech Titans is active in:

Cultivating a technology community of companies, entrepreneurs, investors, and students.

Growing future tech leaders with its talent and workforce development initiative.

Advocating technology's advancement in governmental arenas,

Connecting people and inspiring innovative ideas through its programs and special interest forums.

For more information, please visit www.techtitans.org.