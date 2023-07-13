PRESS RELEASE: Texas Prepaid Tuition Plan Newborn Enrollment Deadline Approaches

TEXAS, July 13 - July 13, 2023 Texas Prepaid Tuition Plan Newborn Enrollment Deadline Approaches (AUSTIN) — Texas families have through July 31 to enroll their newborns at 2022-23 prices in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund®, the state's prepaid college tuition plan. Newborns are children younger than 1 year of age at the time of enrollment.* “I know what it's like to be the parent of newborns, and paying for college was not always at the top of my mind,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “That's why we're reminding new parents to take advantage of the opportunity to lock in this year's rates and lay the foundation for their children’s future educational opportunities.” With the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, participants can purchase tuition units and lock in the costs of undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities, excluding medical and dental institutions, based on today's prices. For additional flexibility, the plan also can be used at Texas medical and dental institutions, Texas private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, career schools and registered apprenticeship programs, where tuition is not locked in, and the benefits and payouts would be based on the Transfer Value.** Enrollment at 2022-23 prices closed on Feb. 28 for children 1 year of age and older. The next annual enrollment period begins on Sept. 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college tuition and schoolwide required fees costs for the 2023-24 school year. Complete plan information, including the plan description and agreement, current sales prices, enrollment forms and more, is available at TuitionPromise.org or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5. The plan’s outreach team also offers free webinars that provide an overview of the plan and discuss the different tuition unit types and payment options, as well as provide information about Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ matching scholarship opportunities.*** Go to the Texas Tuition Promise Fund website for information about how to register to attend upcoming webinars. * Residency restrictions apply. ** Transfer Value is limited to the lesser of (1) the costs the tuition unit would cover at a public college or university or (2) the original purchase price of the tuition unit plus or minus the Plan’s net investment earnings or losses on that amount. *** Residency restrictions, age requirements, eligibility criteria, household income restrictions, and contribution requirements apply. Match the Promise Foundation scholarships can only be used at Texas public colleges and universities, and Transfer Value cannot be utilized. The Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (“Plan”) is administered by the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board (“Board”). Orion Advisor Solutions, Inc. is the plan manager. The Plan and the Board do not provide legal, financial, or tax advice and you should consult a legal, financial, or tax advisor before participating. Non-residents of Texas should consider whether their home state, or the beneficiary’s home state, offers its residents any tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protection from creditors that are only available for participants in that state’s plan. Participation in the Plan does not guarantee admission to or graduation from any college or university. Only the purchaser may direct redemptions, withdrawals, changes in beneficiary, or other contract changes. You may lose money by participating in the Plan. No part of a contract is a deposit or obligation of, or is guaranteed or insured by, the Board, the state of Texas, or any agency or agent thereof. The contracts have not been registered with or approved by the SEC or any state. Purchasers should carefully consider the risks, fees, charges, and expenses associated with contracts, including Plan termination and reduced Transfer or Refund Value. Texas Match the Promise FoundationSM scholarships can only be used at Texas public colleges and universities, and any Transfer Value of a Match the Promise Foundation scholarship account cannot be utilized. The Plan Description and Master Agreement contain this and other information about the Plan and may be obtained by visiting TuitionPromise.org or calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5. Purchasers should read the Plan Description and Master Agreement, and all other Plan documents carefully before purchasing a contract. © 2023 Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board. “Texas Tuition Promise Fund” is a registered service mark of the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board. All rights reserved.