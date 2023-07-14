Seek Launches Vaudeville Shows in NYC
Seek, an NYC-based experience discovery app, launches the Seek Vaudeville Series to showcase local performers in NYC.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Seek launches the Seek Vaudeville Series, a curated series of performances meant to capture the increasing demand for unique, in-real-life experiences while providing talented up-and-coming local artists an avenue to showcase their artistry.
Seek is a popular recommendation app with over 5000 unique and exclusive events and activities recommended by local experts, including comedians, musicians, and dancers.
The new series features performances by many of these local artists. Each show is an hour and a half, includes acts from three talented performers, and is located at various hidden speakeasies around NYC. Vaudeville is historically a theatrical genre featuring a mixture of comedy, burlesque, song, and dance. Seek hopes to give this lost art form a new life with a new generation of artists in a post-covid world that values live performances.
Shanna, the co-founder of Seek says, "Since we launched the Seek app two years ago, our vision has been to help our users discover new experiences and create unforgettable memories while also creating opportunities for local comedians, dancers, and other creators in the leisure space to showcase their amazing talent and our new series is the next step in this vision."
In the last month, Seek has hosted five sold-out shows. Acts included Lynette Washington, a Grammy-nominated jazz singer who has worked with Aretha Franklin and Lenny Kravitz, and Dennis Kim, a spectacular magician with a residency at the Museum of Illusions.
These unique, one-time-only events featuring local talent are perfect for dates, group outings, or solo enjoyment. To find out about future shows, visit seekrecs.com/our-events.
You can find us and our events on Instagram and Tik Tok @seekrecs, on the App Store by searching "Seek Recs", and at seekrecs.com. For media inquiries, email shanna@seekrecs.com.
Shanna Liu
Seek Global, Inc.
shanna@seekrecs.com
