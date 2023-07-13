Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP) opens for grant applications August 1

With renewed funding from this year’s legislative session, the CHIP program will open for a new round of funding on August 1, 2023. CHIP supports housing affordability by paying for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure for new housing projects where at least 25% of the units are affordable to occupants at or below 80% area median income. Details and program guidelines can be found on the CHIP program website, which will include a link to the ZoomGrants application upon opening. Last year, the program supported 54 projects with nearly 4,800 affordable housing units.